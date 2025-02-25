IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation

A third-year B. Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has allegedly ended his life by jumping from the roof of a building on campus in Patna's Bihta.

Feb 25, 2025

A third-year B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna allegedly ended his life by jumping from the roof of a building on campus in Patna's Bihta on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, a police team reached at the scene after receiving information and launched a probe into the matter. Danapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) II, Pankaj Kumar Mishra, said, "We received information that a student jumped off a roof inside the IIT campus. The team immediately reached the spot, and he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

"The student is a native of Telangana and was in his third year of B.Tech. The investigation is underway. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but further investigations are ongoing. The FSL team has collected blood samples from the incident site, and some WhatsApp chats have also been accessed," he said.

"We are further looking into it," the SDPO added.

Further details are awaited.

