Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth emphasized Global South unity for peace and stability, highlighting women's crucial role in UN peacekeeping. Speaking at an international conference, he underscored India's extensive peacekeeping contributions and called for inclusive, sustainable conflict resolution efforts.

New Delhi: Stating that the countries must learn from each other's experiences, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday underscored that there is a need for unity among Global South nations to secure peace, prosperity and stability, amid fast evolving security landscape with multiple conflicts and emerging challenges.

Speaking at a conference on 'Women in Peacekeeping - A Global South Perspective', Sanjay Seth said that the countries should leverage collective wisdom and resources to transform shared aspirations into tangible progress.

Also read: India, Japan begin their 6th edition of Dharma Guardian exercise at East Fuji

Highlighting women's contribution in the United Nations Peacekeeping, the minister said that the women peacekeepers contribute in preventing and responding to gender-based violence, provide support and protection to survivors.

“Their presence and actions demonstrate the importance of gender diversity in creating sustainable peace and security,” he said.

The Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in India organised a two-day conference which brought women peacekeepers from India and 35 other countries to examine the evolving role of women in peacekeeping and develop strategies to enhance their participation in challenging missions.



He further emphasized that India is a proud partner in peacekeeping operations, having deployed over 2.9 lakh troops over seven decades in more than 50 UN Peacekeeping Missions.

“As one of the largest troop contributors, we recognize that peacekeeping is not just about deploying forces but about strengthening capacities, enhancing preparedness and ensuring a people-centric, culturally sensitive and inclusive approach to conflict resolution,” he added.

“Our priorities must be human-centric, multi-dimensional and sustainable, ensuring that growth is inclusive, equitable and environmentally conscious,” he added.

Also read: How Integrated Battle Groups will transform infantry operations for swift warfare? | Explained

Latest Videos