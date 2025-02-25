Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth emphasized Global South unity for peace and stability, highlighting women's crucial role in UN peacekeeping. Speaking at an international conference, he underscored India's extensive peacekeeping contributions and called for inclusive, sustainable conflict resolution efforts.

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: Sanjay Seth ddr
Author
Anish Kumar
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 8:42 PM IST

New Delhi: Stating that the countries must learn from each other's experiences, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday underscored that there is a need for unity among Global South nations to secure peace, prosperity and stability, amid fast evolving security landscape with multiple conflicts and emerging challenges.

Speaking at a conference on 'Women in Peacekeeping - A Global South Perspective', Sanjay Seth said that the countries should leverage collective wisdom and resources to transform shared aspirations into tangible progress.

Also read: India, Japan begin their 6th edition of Dharma Guardian exercise at East Fuji

Highlighting women's contribution in the United Nations Peacekeeping, the minister said that the women peacekeepers contribute in preventing and responding to gender-based violence, provide support and protection to survivors. 

“Their presence and actions demonstrate the importance of gender diversity in creating sustainable peace and security,” he said. 

The Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in India organised a two-day conference which brought women peacekeepers from India and 35 other countries to examine the evolving role of women in peacekeeping and develop strategies to enhance their participation in challenging missions. 
 
He further emphasized that India is a proud partner in peacekeeping operations, having deployed over 2.9 lakh troops over seven decades in more than 50 UN Peacekeeping Missions. 

“As one of the largest troop contributors, we recognize that peacekeeping is not just about deploying forces but about strengthening capacities, enhancing preparedness and ensuring a people-centric, culturally sensitive and inclusive approach to conflict resolution,” he added. 

“Our priorities must be human-centric, multi-dimensional and sustainable, ensuring that growth is inclusive, equitable and environmentally conscious,” he added.

Also read: How Integrated Battle Groups will transform infantry operations for swift warfare? | Explained

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yellow alert issued in coastal areas of Saurashtra, South Gujarat for next three days ddr

Gujarat on yellow alert as temperature rises, heatwave expected between Feb 25-27

IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation ddr

IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert" dmn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert"

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post ddr

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post

Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH) ddr

Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Football Will ex-Barcelona manager Xavi replace under-fire Ruben Amorim at Manchester United? HRD

Will ex-Barcelona manager Xavi replace 'under-fire' Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars MEG

Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars

Yellow alert issued in coastal areas of Saurashtra, South Gujarat for next three days ddr

Gujarat on yellow alert as temperature rises, heatwave expected between Feb 25-27

Salesforce Stock Receives Price Target Cut Ahead Of Wednesday's Q4 Print - Retail Eyes Rally Reacceleration

Salesforce Stock Receives Price Target Cut Ahead Of Wednesday's Q4 Print - Retail Eyes Rally Reacceleration

Bank Of America Reportedly Calls BGC ‘Most Overlooked Trump Trade In Diversified Financials’: Stock Up But Retail’s Unimpressed

Bank Of America Reportedly Calls BGC ‘Most Overlooked Trump Trade In Diversified Financials’: Stock Up But Retail’s Unimpressed

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon