Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH)

A fan waving the Indian flag was forcefully removed from Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium during an Australia-England match. Meanwhile, a national anthem glitch angered the PCB, and India's absence from the stadium’s flag display added to the controversy.
 

Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 7:29 PM IST

A day after India's dominant victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy, a controversy erupted in Lahore when a cricket fan waving the Indian flag was forcefully removed from the stadium during the Australia vs England match on February 22.

A viral video circulating on social media shows Pakistani security personnel dragging the individual away and confiscating the tricolor. According to reports, the man was not only detained but was also allegedly beaten by stadium security at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for displaying the Indian flag.

While the exact timing of the incident remains unclear, this wasn’t the only controversy that stirred online discussions. At the start of the match, the Indian national anthem unexpectedly played for a few seconds during the pre-game ceremony, leaving Pakistani officials furious. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) immediately sought an explanation from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which later admitted it was a technical glitch. However, the clarification failed to pacify the PCB, which demanded stricter accountability for the mistake.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: PCB fumes as Indian anthem played during AUS vs ENG match, seeks ICC explanation

This incident follows another controversy regarding India’s absence from official tournament displays at Gaddafi Stadium. Before the Champions Trophy began, flags of seven participating teams were hoisted inside the stadium—except for India's. Fans quickly pointed out the missing Indian tricolor, further fueling tensions ahead of the highly anticipated Indo-Pak cricket rivalry.

With emotions running high after India's latest triumph over Pakistan, these back-to-back incidents have only intensified the debates surrounding cricket, politics, and sportsmanship in the region.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert" dmn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert"

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: Sanjay Seth ddr

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post ddr

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post

Memes of the day: Pak media's 'black magic' claim on India win to AI video of Trump kissing Musk's feet ddr

Memes of the day: Pak media's 'black magic' claim on India win to AI video of Trump kissing Musk's feet

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of helping suspect flee cops, gets pre-arrest bail ddr

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of aiding suspect's escape, gets anticipatory bail

Recent Stories

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert" dmn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert"

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: Sanjay Seth ddr

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

WWE: 2013 to 2024, ranking top 5 Elimination Chambers in history dmn

WWE: 2013 to 2024, ranking top 5 Elimination Chambers in history

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post ddr

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post

Retail Investors Ignore RIOT Stock’s Decline To Cheer Q4 Earnings Surprise Despite Move Toward 3-Month Low

Retail Investors Ignore RIOT Stock’s Decline To Cheer Q4 Earnings Surprise Despite Move Toward 3-Month Low

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon