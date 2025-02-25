Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post

A Bengaluru Rapido driver allegedly threatened a passenger with a knife-like keychain after a dispute over AC. The customer was rescued by an auto driver but claims they are still receiving threats, raising safety concerns.
 

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 8:08 PM IST

A shocking incident involving a Rapido driver has sparked outrage online after a Reddit user shared their terrifying experience. The commuter alleged that they were threatened with a knife-like keychain following an argument over the air conditioning inside the cab.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post ddr

Rapido driver tried to stab me on Bangalore main road
byu/DoggyDog_World2025 inbangalore

According to the Reddit post, the ordeal began when the driver refused to turn on the AC, leading to an argument. Frustrated, the driver asked the customer to cancel the ride and step out. When the commuter refused, the situation took a dangerous turn as the driver allegedly pulled out a sharp keychain and attempted to stab the passenger.

Also read: Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH)

The customer was eventually rescued by a nearby auto driver, but the ordeal did not end there. The Redditor claims that the Rapido driver continues to send threats, leaving them fearing for their safety.

Several Reddit users weighed in on the incident, with one former Rapido employee revealing a major security concern, stating, "Rapido can see all customers' numbers. There is no safety or protection."

This has further fueled worries about passenger safety on the platform. Meanwhile, others offered advice to the affected customer, suggesting they record the driver's calls and messages before approaching the police.

Some even recommended taking legal action, with one user advising, "File a lawsuit against Rapido, seeking monetary compensation for the distress caused and legal fees."


Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post ddr
This incident has added to growing concerns over passenger safety amid rising cases of cab and auto drivers misbehaving, harassing, or even attacking customers over minor disputes. Social media has been flooded with similar complaints, raising questions about the safety measures put in place by ride-hailing services.

Authorities are yet to respond to the allegations, but the incident has reignited debates over stricter regulations for app-based transport services.

Viral video: Emotional Māori Haka performed at 17-year-old's funeral moves netizens (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert" dmn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert"

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: Sanjay Seth ddr

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH) ddr

Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH)

Memes of the day: Pak media's 'black magic' claim on India win to AI video of Trump kissing Musk's feet ddr

Memes of the day: Pak media's 'black magic' claim on India win to AI video of Trump kissing Musk's feet

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of helping suspect flee cops, gets pre-arrest bail ddr

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of aiding suspect's escape, gets anticipatory bail

Recent Stories

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert" dmn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert"

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: Sanjay Seth ddr

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

WWE: 2013 to 2024, ranking top 5 Elimination Chambers in history dmn

WWE: 2013 to 2024, ranking top 5 Elimination Chambers in history

Retail Investors Ignore RIOT Stock’s Decline To Cheer Q4 Earnings Surprise Despite Move Toward 3-Month Low

Retail Investors Ignore RIOT Stock’s Decline To Cheer Q4 Earnings Surprise Despite Move Toward 3-Month Low

Super Micro Stock Rises Premarket As Investors Await Word On Financial Report Filing: Retail Braces For Liftoff

Super Micro Stock Rises Premarket As Investors Await Word On Financial Report Filing: Retail Braces For Liftoff

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon