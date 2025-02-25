Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post

A Bengaluru Rapido driver allegedly threatened a passenger with a knife-like keychain after a dispute over AC. The customer was rescued by an auto driver but claims they are still receiving threats, raising safety concerns.

A shocking incident involving a Rapido driver has sparked outrage online after a Reddit user shared their terrifying experience. The commuter alleged that they were threatened with a knife-like keychain following an argument over the air conditioning inside the cab.

According to the Reddit post, the ordeal began when the driver refused to turn on the AC, leading to an argument. Frustrated, the driver asked the customer to cancel the ride and step out. When the commuter refused, the situation took a dangerous turn as the driver allegedly pulled out a sharp keychain and attempted to stab the passenger.

The customer was eventually rescued by a nearby auto driver, but the ordeal did not end there. The Redditor claims that the Rapido driver continues to send threats, leaving them fearing for their safety.

Several Reddit users weighed in on the incident, with one former Rapido employee revealing a major security concern, stating, "Rapido can see all customers' numbers. There is no safety or protection."

This has further fueled worries about passenger safety on the platform. Meanwhile, others offered advice to the affected customer, suggesting they record the driver's calls and messages before approaching the police.

Some even recommended taking legal action, with one user advising, "File a lawsuit against Rapido, seeking monetary compensation for the distress caused and legal fees."





This incident has added to growing concerns over passenger safety amid rising cases of cab and auto drivers misbehaving, harassing, or even attacking customers over minor disputes. Social media has been flooded with similar complaints, raising questions about the safety measures put in place by ride-hailing services.

Authorities are yet to respond to the allegations, but the incident has reignited debates over stricter regulations for app-based transport services.

