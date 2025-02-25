Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to be vigilant against emerging cyber threats alongside traditional maritime challenges. He highlighted ICG's achievements in drug seizures, rescue operations, and its role in ensuring India's strategic security.

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the emergence of unconventional threats in Indian waters due to the latest technological advancements on Tuesday at an event in Delhi.

Speaking at the Indian Coast Guard Investiture Ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, Singh called upon the marine forces, especially ICG, to remain alert for challenges such as cyber-attacks, data breaches, signal jamming, radar disruption and GPS spoofing, in addition to conventional threats.

On the occasion, he conferred gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious service medals to the personnel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).



A total of 32 medals - six President's Tatrakshak Medals (Distinguished Service), 11 Tatrakshak Medals (Gallantry) and 15 Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service) - for 2022, 2023 and 2024 were presented to the personnel for their exemplary service, acts of valour, and selfless dedication to duty, often in challenging and extreme conditions.

He described the medals as not just a memento but a symbol of bravery, perseverance, and unwavering resolve to maintain the honour of the tricolour. He commended the personnel for their efforts in ensuring coastal security, organisational efficiency, drug seizure, rescue operations, and international exercises.

Singh highlighted the growth of ICG into a formidable, trustworthy, and highly efficient marine force worldwide.

"Geographically, India is surrounded by sea on three sides, and its coastline is vast. The nation's strategic security faces two types of threats. The first is war, which is dealt with by the Armed Forces, and the second is the challenges of piracy, terrorism, infiltration, smuggling & illegal fishing, for which the marine forces, especially ICG, are always alert. ICG, working proactively to tackle these challenges, is a key player in ensuring strategic security," he said.

In the last one year, ICG has achieved significant achievements in maritime safety, security, and humanitarian operations. It apprehended 14 boats and 115 pirates and carried out a major drug seizure worth about Rs 37,000 crore. In addition, ICG saved 169 lives through various rescue operations and provided medical assistance to 29 seriously injured people.

He said that by being alert on the maritime borders, ICG not only stops illegal infiltration but also helps positively impact India's sovereignty and internal security.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's commitment to increasing the efficiency of ICG.

"Indian Coast Guard has been allocated Rs 9,676.70 crore for the Financial Year 2025-26, which is 26.50 per cent more than the previous budget. It is a crucial step towards modernising ICG. In addition, the procurement of 14 fast patrol vessels, six air cushion vehicles, 22 interceptor boats, six next-generation offshore patrol vessels and 18 next-generation fast patrol vessels have been approved to make ICG stronger," he said.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani, and other senior officials of ICG and the Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion. (ANI)

