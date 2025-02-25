Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to be vigilant against emerging cyber threats alongside traditional maritime challenges. He highlighted ICG's achievements in drug seizures, rescue operations, and its role in ensuring India's strategic security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert" dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:36 PM IST

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the emergence of unconventional threats in Indian waters due to the latest technological advancements on Tuesday at an event in Delhi.

Also Read: Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post


Speaking at the Indian Coast Guard Investiture Ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, Singh called upon the marine forces, especially ICG, to remain alert for challenges such as cyber-attacks, data breaches, signal jamming, radar disruption and GPS spoofing, in addition to conventional threats.

On the occasion, he conferred gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious service medals to the personnel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of unconventional threats, asks Coast Guards to remain "alert" dmn
A total of 32 medals - six President's Tatrakshak Medals (Distinguished Service), 11 Tatrakshak Medals (Gallantry) and 15 Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service) - for 2022, 2023 and 2024 were presented to the personnel for their exemplary service, acts of valour, and selfless dedication to duty, often in challenging and extreme conditions.

He described the medals as not just a memento but a symbol of bravery, perseverance, and unwavering resolve to maintain the honour of the tricolour. He commended the personnel for their efforts in ensuring coastal security, organisational efficiency, drug seizure, rescue operations, and international exercises.
Singh highlighted the growth of ICG into a formidable, trustworthy, and highly efficient marine force worldwide.

"Geographically, India is surrounded by sea on three sides, and its coastline is vast. The nation's strategic security faces two types of threats. The first is war, which is dealt with by the Armed Forces, and the second is the challenges of piracy, terrorism, infiltration, smuggling & illegal fishing, for which the marine forces, especially ICG, are always alert. ICG, working proactively to tackle these challenges, is a key player in ensuring strategic security," he said.

In the last one year, ICG has achieved significant achievements in maritime safety, security, and humanitarian operations. It apprehended 14 boats and 115 pirates and carried out a major drug seizure worth about Rs 37,000 crore. In addition, ICG saved 169 lives through various rescue operations and provided medical assistance to 29 seriously injured people.

He said that by being alert on the maritime borders, ICG not only stops illegal infiltration but also helps positively impact India's sovereignty and internal security.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's commitment to increasing the efficiency of ICG.

"Indian Coast Guard has been allocated Rs 9,676.70 crore for the Financial Year 2025-26, which is 26.50 per cent more than the previous budget. It is a crucial step towards modernising ICG. In addition, the procurement of 14 fast patrol vessels, six air cushion vehicles, 22 interceptor boats, six next-generation offshore patrol vessels and 18 next-generation fast patrol vessels have been approved to make ICG stronger," he said.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani, and other senior officials of ICG and the Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion. (ANI)

Also Read: Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yellow alert issued in coastal areas of Saurashtra, South Gujarat for next three days ddr

Gujarat on yellow alert as temperature rises, heatwave expected between Feb 25-27

IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation ddr

IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: Sanjay Seth ddr

Need unity among Global South nations for peace and prosperity: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post ddr

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Rapido driver threatens to stab customer after argument over AC. SEE viral Reddit post

Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH) ddr

Cricket fan waving Indian flag removed from Lahore stadium, manhandled (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Football Will ex-Barcelona manager Xavi replace under-fire Ruben Amorim at Manchester United? HRD

Will ex-Barcelona manager Xavi replace 'under-fire' Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars MEG

Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars

Yellow alert issued in coastal areas of Saurashtra, South Gujarat for next three days ddr

Gujarat on yellow alert as temperature rises, heatwave expected between Feb 25-27

Salesforce Stock Receives Price Target Cut Ahead Of Wednesday's Q4 Print - Retail Eyes Rally Reacceleration

Salesforce Stock Receives Price Target Cut Ahead Of Wednesday's Q4 Print - Retail Eyes Rally Reacceleration

Bank Of America Reportedly Calls BGC ‘Most Overlooked Trump Trade In Diversified Financials’: Stock Up But Retail’s Unimpressed

Bank Of America Reportedly Calls BGC ‘Most Overlooked Trump Trade In Diversified Financials’: Stock Up But Retail’s Unimpressed

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon