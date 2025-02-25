Global Investors Summit 2025: Madhya Pradesh gears up for tourism surge with key investments

To attract investors, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has introduced the Tourism Policy 2025 and Film Tourism Policy 2025, offering exclusive incentives. The state aims to develop hotels, resorts, golf courses, and wayside amenities to enhance its tourism appeal.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department is gearing up for a significant investment push at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal. With a focus on expanding tourism infrastructure and attracting investors, the state has identified over 1,000 hectares of land for development. On the second day of the summit, on Tuesday, a dedicated panel discussion will explore the role of tourism and culture in shaping a "Future-Ready Madhya Pradesh."

The event will see the participation of prominent personalities, including Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, V. Vidyavathi, and Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla.

To attract investors, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has introduced the Tourism Policy 2025 and Film Tourism Policy 2025, offering exclusive incentives. The state aims to develop hotels, resorts, golf courses, and wayside amenities to enhance its tourism appeal.

Mega projects with investments exceeding Rs 100 crore will receive preferential incentives, including land allocation at collector guideline rates for up to 90 years. Additionally, capital grants ranging from 15 per cent to 30 per cent, up to Rs 90 crore, will be provided to encourage large-scale investments.

To streamline the investment process, the state has set up an Investment Promotion Cell, ensuring transparency in land allocation. Heritage properties and strategic locations will be made available for tourism projects through a Single Window System that guarantees timely approvals. Incentives will also extend to wildlife resorts, electric cruises, and projects in remote areas to promote eco-tourism and sustainable development.

With these initiatives, Madhya Pradesh aims to position itself as a premier tourism destination, offering lucrative opportunities for investors while enhancing its cultural and natural heritage.

The GIS 2025 is expected to be a turning point in the state's tourism sector, driving economic growth and boosting employment in the region. Madhya Pradesh capital, Bhopal, is hosting the "Invest MP Global Investor Summit" (GIS) 2025, which is underway on February 24-25. The summit aims to showcase the state's vast investment potential and bring together global and domestic investors.

On Monday the government signed 19 MoUs with different companies and countries for investment and developmental activities in the state, it includes NTPC Nuclear project for 2 sites of greenfield power plant in MP, AVAADA setting up of solar and other renewable projects, Torrent power projects, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICCI) to promote Cross Border Trade Services and Cooperation in the Facilitation of Internationalization and others.

Latest Videos