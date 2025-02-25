Mother-daughter duo caught red-handed attempting to dispose of body in Kolkata, body of woman found in bag

A mother-daughter duo was caught trying to dispose of a body in a trolley bag at Kumartuli Ghat in Kolkata, sparking a police investigation.

Kolkata: A daring attempt to dispose of a body in Kolkata's Kumartuli Ghat was foiled by local residents and police on Tuesday. At the center of the investigation are a mother-daughter duo, who were caught red-handed trying to dump a trolley bag containing the body. According to eyewitnesses, the women had arrived at the ghat in a taxi, after traveling by train from Barasat Kajipara to Sealdah station.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

Initially, the women tried to deceive locals by claiming the suitcase contained the remains of a pet dog. However, their ruse was quickly exposed, and the body was identified as that of the younger woman's aunt-in-law.

The police have taken both women into custody, and an investigation is underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Also Read: UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)

Latest Videos