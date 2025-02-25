Mother-daughter duo caught red-handed attempting to dispose of body in Kolkata, body of woman found in bag

A mother-daughter duo was caught trying to dispose of a body in a trolley bag at Kumartuli Ghat in Kolkata, sparking a police investigation.

Mother-daughter duo caught red-handed attempting to dispose of body in Kolkata, body of woman found in bag dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Kolkata: A daring attempt to dispose of a body in Kolkata's Kumartuli Ghat was foiled by local residents and police on Tuesday. At the center of the investigation are a mother-daughter duo, who were caught red-handed trying to dump a trolley bag containing the body. According to eyewitnesses, the women had arrived at the ghat in a taxi, after traveling by train from Barasat Kajipara to Sealdah station.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

Initially, the women tried to deceive locals by claiming the suitcase contained the remains of a pet dog. However, their ruse was quickly exposed, and the body was identified as that of the younger woman's aunt-in-law.

The police have taken both women into custody, and an investigation is underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime. 

Also Read: UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of helping suspect flee cops, gets pre-arrest bail ddr

BREAKING: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of aiding suspect's escape, gets anticipatory bail

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH) shk

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)

CM Yogi: Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana benefit 10 crore in UP, ensuring equal access

CM Yogi: Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana benefit 10 crore in UP, ensuring equal access

Record breaking 64 crore devotees witness the Mahashivratri Mahasnana at Mahakumbh

Record-breaking 64 crore devotees witness the ‘Mahashivratri Mahasnana’ at Mahakumbh

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting lauds Kohli's clutch century against Pakistan, calls him best ODI player he has ever seen dmn

Ricky Ponting lauds Kohli's clutch century against Pakistan, calls him best ODI player he has ever seen

Mango season alert! Learn to spot real mangoes and avoid harmful chemicals gcw

Mango season alert! Learn to spot real mangoes and avoid harmful chemicals

GTA 6 isnt the only big release check out these 6 exciting take two titles gcw

GTA 6 isn’t the only big release! Check out THESE 6 exciting Take-Two titles

WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana apologizes to Ellyse Perry after super over defeat against UPW HRD

WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana apologizes to Ellyse Perry after super over defeat against UPW

Maha Shivratri 2025 Holiday: Are banks, Indian stock market open on February 26? Here's what we know RBA

Maha Shivratri 2025 Holiday: Are banks, Indian stock market open on February 26? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Video Icon
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Video Icon