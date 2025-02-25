UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)

A controversy erupted at an examination center in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur when four female students walked out of their Class 10 exam after allegedly being asked to remove their hijabs before entering the hall.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

A controversy erupted at an examination center in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur when four female students walked out of their Class 10 exam after allegedly being asked to remove their hijabs before entering the hall. The incident, which took place on Monday, has sparked outrage, with concerns being raised over religious freedom and students’ rights.

According to reports, the four students arrived at the exam center prepared to take their board exam, but were stopped by officials who insisted that they remove their hijabs before proceeding. The girls, however, chose to leave, sacrificing their crucial exam in the process.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions, with some questioning the necessity of such restrictions, while others argue that dress codes should be respected during exams. Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from the authorities yet.

A user wrote, "In an exam hall, everyone is just a student. You can't be wearing something that can potentially be used to conceal chits and answers, as has been the case in the past. They might be banking on that, and knew would fail otherwise- so chose the higher moral ground falsely."

Another user commented, "Their decision, their consequences, simple."

A third user wrote, "This situation touches on both religious freedom and examination regulations. Ideally, there should be a balance between respecting religious beliefs and maintaining exam security."

(Cover image for representational purposes only)

