India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 26: Thousands gather at Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivrati

Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway
Berhampur University Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash fell victim to a cyber scam, losing Rs 14 lakh to a fraudster impersonating an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer.Read Full Story
India News Today: EPFO adds 16.05 lakh net members in December 2024, sees 9.69% growth
The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 2.74 per cent in net payroll additions compared to December 2023, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.
India News Today: CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback
The CBSE has proposed a major reform in the Class X examination system by introducing two board exams annually starting from the 2025-26 academic session.
India News Today: Maha Kumbh 2025: Thousands gather for last 'snan' at Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivaratri
Thousands of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the final holy dip of the Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivaratri. Drone footage captured the massive turnout as pilgrims from across the country participated in the sacred ritual.
