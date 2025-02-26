Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut 'The Eye' to premiere in India at Wench Film Festival

Shruti Haasan’s Hollywood debut The Eye premieres at Wench Film Festival. A psychological thriller exploring grief and the supernatural, the film was shot in Greece and features an all-women-led production team.

Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut drama 'The Eye' to have its India Premiere at Wench Film Festival ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 26, 2025, 9:15 PM IST

Actress Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut film 'The Eye' is set to have its India premiere at Wench Fim Festival here. Directed by Daphne Schmon, the film will have its India premiere as the opening feature of the 5th Wench Film Festival set to take place from February 27 to March 2.

The film festival is dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy films.

As per the press note, 'The Eye' tells the haunting story of Diana (played by Shruti Haasan), who journeys to the remote island where her husband Felix (Mark Rowley) drowns... However, her grief soon turns to intrigue when she learns of the mysterious 'Evil Eye' ritual--an ancient practice that might bring Felix back but demands a dark and unsettling sacrifice.

The film was shot on location in Athens and Corfu. Following its initial screening at the London Independent Film Festival, and at the Greek International Film Festival, 'The Eye' continues to generate excitement among global audiences.
Speaking on the eve of the Indian premiere of her film, Shruti Haasan shared her excitement and said,

"Psychological thrillers have always been a genre that fascinates me. To be part of a story that dives deep into human emotions, grief, and the supernatural is incredibly exciting. Besides the fact that the film has a riveting storyline and top-notch production quality, what makes this project even more special is that it was created under an all-women-led production house, which aligns with my passion for supporting women in the film industry. Furthermore, this film champions a sustainable way of filmmaking, something that the world desperately needs. If we want to continue telling our stories, we must be able to tell them in a manner that is conscious of our impact."

Talking about The Eye, director Daphne Schmon said,

"The Eye is both a love letter to Corfu, the island where my family is from and an exploration of the dark psychological impulses surrounding grief. The story demanded an actor who could embody its emotional depth and complexity, and Shruti Haasan was the perfect fit. Her ability to navigate Diana's grief, paranoia, and resilience with such authenticity is truly remarkable. It was only an artist of Shruti's calibre who could do justice to this role, and she has delivered a stellar performance that will leave a lasting impact."

The film is produced by Fingerprint Content.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary, calls him a "pioneering figure" snt

Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary, calls him a "pioneering figure"

The Potato Lab to History of Scruffiness: K-Dramas to watch THIS weekend MEG

The Potato Lab to History of Scruffiness: K-Dramas to watch THIS weekend

Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years MEG

Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years

The Bhootnii teaser OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy starrer horror-comedy to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'The Bhootnii' teaser OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy starrer horror-comedy to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Yuzvendra Chahal talks about Dhanashree Verma's diamond demands after fight MEG

Yuzvendra Chahal talks about Dhanashree Verma's diamond demands after fight

Recent Stories

Football Did Manchester City expose Trent Alexander-Arnolds weakness as Real Madrid pursues Liverpool star? HRD

Did Manchester City expose Trent Alexander-Arnold's weakness as Real Madrid pursues Liverpool star?

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in Englands must-win match (WATCH)

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in England's must-win match (WATCH)

STMicro Stock Slides As Italy Reportedly Pushes for CEO’s Exit: Retail Traders Turn Cautious

STMicro Stock Slides As Italy Reportedly Pushes for CEO’s Exit: Retail Traders Turn Cautious

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

3M To Return At Least $10B Cash To Shareholders, Provides Medium Term Outlook Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

3M To Return At Least $10B Cash To Shareholders, Provides Medium Term Outlook Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon