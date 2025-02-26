Pune SHOCKER! Woman tricked, raped inside bus, police launch manhunt to nab accused

The Pune Police have launched a manhunt for a man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman near a parked bus in Swargate.

ANI |Published: Feb 26, 2025, 6:19 PM IST

The Pune Police have launched a manhunt for a man accused of raping a 26-year-old woman near a parked bus in Swargate. The accused, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Smarthana Patil, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the victim, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home.

The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He then led her to a parked bus, where he allegedly committed the crime.

Zone 2, DCP Smarthana Patil said, "A working woman was waiting for the bus to go back to her home...A man came and said that the bus to your place had been parked somewhere else and took the woman near the parked bus...Then, the man raped the woman..."

Also read: Kolkata civic body faces backlash over notice scrapping Vishwakarma Puja holiday to add Eid holiday, withdraws

"A complaint has been registered...We have identified the accused, and we are making all the efforts to nab him. The accused is identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade. The victim is stable right now...," she said.

Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar condemned the rape of a 26-year-old woman at Pune's Swargate bus stand and urged women to exercise caution while interacting with strangers.

"I urge young girls and women to be cautious in public spaces and not trust strangers blindly. They should seek assistance from the authorities and prioritize their safety. Society has dangerous elements, and their numbers are increasing by the day. We must remain vigilant," Chakankar stated.

She confirmed that the administration has been instructed to provide counselling to the victim and expedite the investigation to ensure swift justice. 

Also read: Techie's mental burnout, hunt for 'chill company even at salary cut' sparks work-life balance debate; SEE post

