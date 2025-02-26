Techie's mental burnout, hunt for 'chill company even at salary cut' sparks work-life balance debate; SEE post

A software developer working at one of the prestigious FAANG companies has opened up about his workplace struggles, sparking a conversation on burnout and work-life balance in India’s tech industry.

A software developer working at one of the prestigious FAANG companies has opened up about his workplace struggles, sparking a conversation on burnout and work-life balance in India’s tech industry. His request for recommendations on less stressful workplaces has struck a chord with many, leading to a flood of responses from netizens.

In a candid post on Reddit, the software development engineer (SDE-2) revealed that after three years in his current role, he is mentally exhausted, battling impostor syndrome, and dealing with crippling anxiety that even makes daily stand-up meetings a source of dread. “I think about work all the time. This is affecting my health as well,” he said, highlighting the severe toll his job has taken on his well-being.

The engineer added that he is willing to take a pay cut in exchange for a more relaxed work environment, preferably in a remote setting. “At this point, I want to join a chill company, even at cost of taking a salary cut." he wrote, seeking recommendations for workplaces in India that offer a healthier work culture.

His post has ignited a discussion about the pressures of working in elite tech firms, where intense competition and high expectations can lead to burnout. Many users resonated with his struggles and stepped in with suggestions.

A user suggested, "Join any german based organisation. They really have great work life balance."

Another user commented, "Wells Fargo is pretty chill and pays well too OP".

A third user wrote., "Microsoft and oracle are pretty chill. A friend in oracle hasn't really done much in 2 years, does freelancing kinda full time."

