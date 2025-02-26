Techie's mental burnout, hunt for 'chill company even at salary cut' sparks work-life balance debate; SEE post

A software developer working at one of the prestigious FAANG companies has opened up about his workplace struggles, sparking a conversation on burnout and work-life balance in India’s tech industry.

Techie's mental burnout, hunt for 'chill company even at salary cut' sparks work-life balance debate; SEE post shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

A software developer working at one of the prestigious FAANG companies has opened up about his workplace struggles, sparking a conversation on burnout and work-life balance in India’s tech industry. His request for recommendations on less stressful workplaces has struck a chord with many, leading to a flood of responses from netizens.

In a candid post on Reddit, the software development engineer (SDE-2) revealed that after three years in his current role, he is mentally exhausted, battling impostor syndrome, and dealing with crippling anxiety that even makes daily stand-up meetings a source of dread. “I think about work all the time. This is affecting my health as well,” he said, highlighting the severe toll his job has taken on his well-being.

Can anyone share list of less stressful companies to work at in India?
by indevelopersIndia

The engineer added that he is willing to take a pay cut in exchange for a more relaxed work environment, preferably in a remote setting. “At this point, I want to join a chill company, even at cost of taking a salary cut." he wrote, seeking recommendations for workplaces in India that offer a healthier work culture.

His post has ignited a discussion about the pressures of working in elite tech firms, where intense competition and high expectations can lead to burnout. Many users resonated with his struggles and stepped in with suggestions.

A user suggested, "Join any german based organisation. They really have great work life balance."

Another user commented, "Wells Fargo is pretty chill and pays well too OP".

A third user wrote., "Microsoft and oracle are pretty chill. A friend in oracle hasn't really done much in 2 years, does freelancing kinda full time."

Also read: Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 BJP leaders take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From drones to data: How AI is shaping India's Army of tomorrow ddr

From drones to data: How AI is shaping India's Army of tomorrow

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 ministers take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH) ddr

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 BJP leaders take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH)

"Nation can never forget his invaluable contribution": PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on death anniversary ddr

PM Modi's tribute to Veer Savarkar: 'Nation can never forget his invaluable contribution'

Kolkata civic body issues notice scrapping Vishwakarma Puja holiday to add Eid holiday; faces backlash shk

Kolkata civic body faces backlash over notice scrapping Vishwakarma Puja holiday to add Eid holiday, withdraws

Horrific assault in UP: Viral video shows man stripped, beaten with belt; one arrested ddr

Horrific assault in UP: Viral video shows man stripped, beaten with belt (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look gcw

PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look

Photos Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own gcw

(PHOTOS) Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

Golden Ocean CEO Says Company Using Current Market Weakness To Upgrade Fleet: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High After Q4 Beat

Golden Ocean CEO Says Company Using Current Market Weakness To Upgrade Fleet: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High After Q4 Beat

Recent Videos

Amit Shah INAUGURATES New BJP Office in Coimbatore; Fed Cows and Planted Sapling!

Amit Shah INAUGURATES New BJP Office in Coimbatore; Fed Cows and Planted Sapling!

Video Icon
Man Caught Wearing Wig Hiding $10,000 Worth of Cocaine, Say Police

Man Caught Wearing Wig Hiding $10,000 Worth of Cocaine, Say Police

Video Icon
Pakistan's $240 Million MYSTERY: Why Gwadar International Airport Remains Empty?

Pakistan's $240 Million MYSTERY: Why Gwadar International Airport Remains Empty?

Video Icon
Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu’s MAHASHIVRATRI Puja with Their Daughter Inaaya! 🔱✨

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu’s MAHASHIVRATRI Puja with Their Daughter Inaaya! 🔱✨

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Video Icon