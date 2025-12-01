BJP MP Ravi Kishan hit back at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'vote theft' claims, warning him about the 2027 polls. Yadav also slammed the UP govt over an illegal cough syrup case, bulldozer action, and alleged administrative failures.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who criticised the Election Commission and the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, alleging vote theft and threatening to remove opposition votes. Ravi Kishan responded, saying Akhilesh Yadav should focus on his own performance and worry about being left behind in the 2027 elections. He claimed the BJP will break the 2017 record and won't repeat the 2024 mistake.

"...Akhilesh Yadav has to say something about the Chief Minister every day. He should be worried that he will be left far behind in 2027; we will break the 2017 record... this time, the 2024 mistake will not be repeated," Ravi Kishan said.

This comes after Yadav expressed concern over a BLO (Booth Level Officer) committing suicide and demanded aid for the family. "...The CM himself has accepted (vote theft)... We are getting threats that they will remove our votes. The Election Commission should take action on people like that...," said SP Chief. On a BLO committing suicide, he said, "We are giving an aid of Rs 2 Lakh. We have demanded that the Election Commission help his family."

Yadav Slams Govt on Illegal Cough Syrup Trade

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, alleging large-scale irregularities, selective action and administrative failure. While addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Yadav said the issue related to the alleged codeine-based cough syrup case would be raised in the Legislative Assembly, calling it a matter of serious public concern.

This comes after Varanasi Police on December 10 conducted a major crackdown on the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, seizing around 30,000 bottles from a godown in the city, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 60 lakh.

On the investigation into the cough syrup case, Yadav alleged complicity within the system. "The STF (Special Task Force) constables who were given the responsibility of investigating the coding cough syrup case are all involved. In such a situation, what kind of justice will this government deliver? It seems the government is in cahoots with those involved in the cough syrup case," he said.

"This time, the issue of coding is to be raised in the Legislative Assembly, which is a very important issue. This issue, which started with a few crores, has grown significantly. Important connections are linked to the district next to the Prime Minister's constituency," Yadav said.

Expressing concern for journalists, he added, "Our journalist colleagues are also worried, although the journalists are very brave. There are 700 companies, and those doing valuations are unable to complete them. The journalists who made the video viral are also being searched for; the government should help them."

'Bulldozer's Key is Lost': SP Chief Mocks BJP

Taking a swipe at the state government's use of bulldozers, the SP chief said, "I have observed that whenever an incident occurs, a bulldozer is deployed, but this time, the Chief Minister's toy bulldozer driver has run away, the bulldozer's key is lost, and there is no fuel to operate it. Where is that bulldozer?"

Referring to demolition drives, Yadav said, "In Ambedkar Nagar, one person's house was demolished. The Chief Justice of India said that compensation should be provided for the damage caused by actions against others, but here, it's a matter of thousands of crores, and the government is silent."

He further claimed, "Bulldozers have been used in 22 to 24 places in Uttar Pradesh, and 22 people are associated with the PDA (Prayagraj Development Authority)."

Yadav's Other Criticisms

On BJP leadership choices

On BJP leadership choices, Yadav said, "5 is bigger than 7. A five-time MP was appointed president, and a seven-time MP was appointed state president. "

On illegal immigrants

Raising the issue of illegal immigrants, Yadav alleged administrative failure, stating, "Firstly, it was wrong that the Bharatiya Janata Party couldn't determine who were citizens and who weren't. They were going around conducting surveys." He added, "They were calling Assamese people Rohingyas... BJP people were collecting rent. BJP people were collecting money to prevent Assamese people from staying there."

On air pollution

Hitting out at the BJP and the Delhi Chief Minister over air pollution in the state and its adjoining area, he said, "The Chief Minister doesn't know about the AQI. Who are the people cutting down trees? Wherever you go, you'll see purple flowers, but the BJP government has cleared large forests."

On Controversial Remarks

Reacting to Giriraj Singh's remark, Yadav said, "You cannot hurt anyone's emotions. You cannot offend anyone's religion."

On Nitish Kumar, he said, "This is a very sad incident. It has been condemned not only in India but also worldwide. No one should behave like this."

In his statement, Sanjay Nishad alleged, "The Chief Minister must have told the person you're naming to give such a statement." (ANI)