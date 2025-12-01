Congress MLA Jassi Petwar criticised the Haryana govt's short assembly session, alleging it's a bid to avoid questions on failures like unemployment, farmer issues, and law and order. He said the govt is afraid and Congress will demand answers.

Congress MLA Jassi Petwar on Thursday criticised the Haryana government's short assembly session, alleging it's a deliberate attempt to avoid answering opposition questions. Speaking to ANI on the first day of the Assembly session, Petwar claimed the government is afraid of the Congress party and has failed on various fronts, including unemployment, farmer welfare, and law and order.

"The government deliberately keeps the session short so that it doesn't have to answer the opposition's questions. The government is already afraid of the Congress party," he said.

MLA slams govt over unemployment, law and order

He highlighted Haryana's high unemployment rate and the presence of over 80 gangs in the state, attributing these issues to the government's failure.

"The government has failed on every front. Today, Haryana is number one in unemployment. The government itself is saying that more than 80 gangs are operating in Haryana. So there are many such issues," said the Congress MLA.

Petwar further highlighted farmers' issues, stating that they did not receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and referred to the paddy scam. "There are many issues. Farmers did not get MSP, then the paddy scam happened, and several officers have been suspended," he said.

Accusing the government of diverting attention from real issues, Petwar alleged that the BJP focuses on caste and religion to waste time. "This government only wants to waste time by talking about caste and religion," he added.

Emphasising the Congress's role as the main opposition, Petwar said the party has consistently raised issues both inside and outside the Assembly. "The Congress has fought strongly on the streets, and today, on the first day of the Assembly, we will strongly demand answers from the BJP in the House," he said.

8 bills tabled as Haryana's 3-day winter session begins

Haryana's 3-day winter session of the assembly commenced on Thursday.

On the first day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, a total of eight bills were tabled. These include, The Haryana Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Antrarashtriya Gita Jyanti Mela Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narain, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedar Nath Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Haryana Municipalities Bill, 2025. (ANI)