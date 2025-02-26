ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Zadran becomes 1st Afghanistan batter to achieve THIS feat with a century

Ibrahim Zadran’s brutal hitting was on display as he took on the England bowling attack in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Lahore.

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran has added another feather to his cap during the Group B Champions Trophy clash against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26.

Ibrahim became the first Afghanistan player to score a century in the Champions Trophy. Additionally, the 23-year-old became the first batter from Afghanistan and the overall 11th player to achieve the feat of scoring a century in the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Ibrahim Zadran registered his ODI World Cup century against Australia in the league stage of the tournament. In the ongoing Champions Trophy match against England, Zadran completed his century in 106 balls.

Ibrahim Zadran achieved a historic feat for Afghanistan when he leaned forward and nudged the ball towards the square off Liam Livingstone in the 37th over of the team’s batting. Zadran received a standing ovation from his Afghanistan teammates in the dressing room while he made a gesture to one of his teammates. The video of the same was posted by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Ibrahim Zadran’s brutal hitting was on display as he took on the England bowling attack to the cleaners. After Afghanistan were reduced to 37/3, Zadran led the team’s batting with an aggressive approach while forming crucial partnerships with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) and Azmatullah Omarzai (41). After Omarzai’s dismissal at 212/5, Zadran was joined by Mohammad Nabi at the crease to carry on Afghanistan’s batting.

Zadran and Nabi together unleashed their firepower as they launched a brutal assault on the England bowling attack. The pair formed a 111-run partnership until Ibrahim Zadran’s stay came to an end after he was dismissed by Liam Livingstone in the final over of Afghanistan's innings. He played a phenomenal innings of 177 off 146 balls, including 12 fours and 6 sixes, at an impressive rate of 121.23. After Zadran’s dismissal, Mohammad Nabi followed him to the pavilion after he was dismissed for 40. Eventually, Afghanistan posted a total of 325/7 in 50 overs.

For England, Jofra Archer led the bowling attack as he registered figures 3/64 at an economy rate of 6.4 in 10 overs. Archer provided early breakthroughs for England before Afghanistan staged a remarkable recovery from early collapse. Apart from Archer, Liam Livingstone picked two wickets, while Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid.

Ibrahim Zadran speaks on his return to international cricket

Ibrahim Zadran made a stunning return to international cricket after a gap of seven months with an extraordinary century against England. Speaking about his return, the 23-year-old stated that he did not play any international match for over a year, adding that he put himself under pressure and enjoyed his batting.

“It’s not easy to come back to international cricket, I have come back to international cricket after 7 months but I haven't played ODI cricket since the last 1 year.” Zadran said after the match.

“The expectations were there on me and I played well. I put myself under pressure and I enjoyed this innings. I tried to take my time, I worked on my basics, I don’t want to think anything extra. I try to be disciplined.” he added.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran has shattered the Champions Trophy record for the highest individual score in the history of the tournament. The previous record holder was Ben Duckett, who scored an incredible 165 off 143 balls against Australia in Lahore in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

