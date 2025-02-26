Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary, calls him a "pioneering figure"

Actor-director Randeep Hooda remembered freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary.

The 'Highway' actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a series of pictures as he remembered the revolutionary leader. Hooda, who directed and played the lead role in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' spoke about the influential figure's role in India's independence and also mentioned how the leader's contributions shaped India's freedom movement.

Calling him a "pioneering figure", the actor wrote, "On his death anniversary, we remember Veer Savarkar, a pioneering figure in India's struggle for independence. His work, The History of the First War of Indian Independence, redefined the 1857 uprising as a nationwide fight for freedom, inspiring generations of revolutionaries."

"As the actor and director who had the privilege of portraying him, I've witnessed the depth of his commitment. Despite being sentenced to 50 years of life imprisonment and enduring Kaala Paani, Savarkar stayed steadfast in his belief that armed resistance was key to India's independence. Though his contributions are often overlooked and misjudged, his vision of self-reliance, national pride, and a strong defense laid the foundation for India's rise as a global power today. Savarkar's legacy remains as relevant today as it was then," he added.

The film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', released on March 22, 2024, aimed to bring Savarkar's story to the big screen. Along with Hooda, the movie also featured Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur, was sentenced to 50 years in the Andaman Cellular Jail in 1911 for his resistance against British policies. He was released in 1924 after multiple petitions. Veer Savarkar passed away on February 26, 1966.

