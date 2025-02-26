ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in England's must-win match (WATCH)

The last time Joe Root scored an ODI century was in 2019 against West Indies, scoring unbeaten match-winning 100 to help England chase down 213-run target

England talismanic batter Joe Root has finally ended his long ODI century drought during the Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 27.

Joe Root walked out to bat when England were 30/2 and led the team’s batting in their massive 325-run chase set by Afghanistan. The pressure was on England's star batter to step up and perform for the team as the top-order collapsed early. Despite the pressure of chasing down a hefty chase, Root looked calm and composed as he anchored England's batting beautifully while bringing up his much-awaited ODI century.

The last time Joe Root scored an ODI century was in 2019 against West Indies, scoring unbeaten match-winning 100 to help England chase down 213-run target in 33.1 overs. Since then, the 34-year-old failed to score a century as he registered only seven fifties in 36 ODI matches. After a long gap of almost five years, Root has finally put an end to his century drought in the shorter format of the game at international level. The Yorkshire completed his 17th ODI century when walks into a full delivery off Rashid Khan and clipped the ball wide of the man at fine short leg for a single.

As soon as Joe Root completed his century, England teammates gave a standing ovation from the dressing room as he scored an elusive century at a time when The Three Lions are not looking to chase down the target but also stay alive in the tournament with a crucial win in this must-win encounter. The video of Joe Root ending his century drought was ICC on its Instagram handle.

Watch: Joe Root’s ODI century after almost five years

