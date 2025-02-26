Maha Kumbh concludes on Maha Shivratri, CM Yogi hails grand event, calls it 'unprecedented in history'

The grand festival of faith, Maha Kumbh concluded with the final 'snan' on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The 'Maha Yagya' of humanity, the grand festival of faith, unity and equality, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, organised under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards its culmination today with the holy bath of Maha Shivratri."

The Chief Minister said that more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni in the Maha Kumbh-2025 that began from 13 January, Paush Purnima, until February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj.

"This is unprecedented in world history - unforgettable.It is the result of the holy blessings of revered Akharas, saints, Mahamandaleshwars and religious gurus that this great gathering of harmony is becoming divine and grand and giving the message of unity to the entire world," posted CM Yogi.



CM Yogi also extended heartiest congratulations and expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries who were the architects of this achievement, all the devotees and Kalpavasis from the country and abroad.

"Kudos to the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, Ganga messengers, voluntary organizations, religious organisations, boatmen and all the departments of the central and state government associated with Maha Kumbh, as well as all the great people and organizations who helped directly and indirectly, who were responsible for the systematic organisation of Maha Kumbh," said CM Yogi.

"Special thanks to the people of Prayagraj, whose patience and hospitality mesmerized everyone.Mother Ganga, Lord Beni Madhav bless you all," he added.

Devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The world's largest religious gathering, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), concluded today. .

To mark the final 'Shahi Snan' today, flower petals were showered on devotees as they performed the ritual bath.

Speaking on the large turnout, SSP Maha Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi said, "Nobody wants to miss this opportunity. The people of Prayagraj are also attending the last Snaan in huge numbers. Since midnight, there has been a massive inflow of pilgrims. Due to our arrangements, the outflow has been smooth, and everyone is happy to be part of this grand occasion on Maha Shivratri. Many are also visiting the Shiv Mandirs in the Kumbh area. As of today, the 65 crore mark has been reached."

Maha Shivratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu populous countries.

The Maha Shivratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector fell on Wednesday this year. Generally, the Maha Shivratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of lunar-solar month according to the Lunar Calendar.

Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked by pilgrims on the day of Shivratri.

The Maha Kumbh has concluded today, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima, which began on January 13. This was followed by snans on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, and Maghi Purnima on February 12.

Latest Videos