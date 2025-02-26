Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman shuts down rumours on his retirement from ODI cricket (WATCH)

Just a few days after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament, there were several reports of Pakistan batter set to announce his shock retirement from ODI cricket.

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has finally broken his silence over the rumours of his retirement from ODI cricket. Zaman was ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 with a back injury which he sustained while fielding in Pakistan’s opening match of the tournament against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

The 34-year-old walked in to bat at No.5 during Pakistan’s 321-run chase, but he was seemingly in discomfort as he called the physio for his back pain. He was eventually dismissed 24 runs. A day after Pakistan’s defeat against New Zealand, Fakhar Zaman himself confirmed that he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 and vowed to make a stronger comeback from his injury setback. Imam-ul-Haq was added to the squad as his replacement for the remaining matches of the tournament.

Just a few days after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament, there were several reports of Pakistan batter set to announce his shock retirement from ODI cricket. The reports further suggested that Zaman decided to call it quits from the shorter format due to health issues as he is battling hyperthyroidism, with doctors advising him to take a break for two and a half months. However, Zaman has shut down all the rumours around his ODI retirement.

In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Fakhar Zaman stated that ODI is his favourite format and wants to play all three formats of the game. The Madran-born cricketer added that he wanted to take some time off from cricket due to thyroid while assuring fans that he will be back in a month.

“Yes, I have heard the rumours. Many of my friends texted me about it, but there is no truth to it. The media can say whatever they want. The ODI format is my favourite, and I want to continue playing all three formats.” Fakhar Zaman said.

"I thought about taking some time off due to my thyroid condition, but I'll be back in a month,” he added.

Amid the retirement rumours, there were speculations that Fakhar Zaman was planning Pakistan along with his family and shift abroad in order to ply his trade in franchise T20 cricket. However, the rumours have not been confirmed by Fakhar Zaman nor PCB officials released any official statement regarding the same.

Did Fakhar Zaman take U-turn after PCB intervention?

The reports emerged that Fakhar Zaman had consulted his close associates before taking the decision to retire from ODI cricket. The news concerned the Pakistan Cricket Board officials, who urged that the batter not to make a hasty decision rather take a call on his ODI retirement once he fully regained fitness after injury setback.

“He has been advised to take a break and first get completely fit and healthy before he makes any decision. Fakhar has been told after that he can take a decision on his ODI career but to do nothing in frustration or haste,” PCB source told PTI.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s timely intervention seemed to have led Fakhar Zaman to change his mind on his retirement from ODI cricket. Zaman was not in selectors radar for the Champions Trophy 2025, but Saim Ayub unavailability for the Champions Trophy 2025 due to ankle injury resulted in him getting included in the squad.

Fakhar Zaman is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy after being ruled out of the Champions Trophy.

