Chaos at MP Investors Summit: Viral video shows attendees clashing over food (WATCH)

A viral video from the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 shows attendees clashing over food, sparking social media mockery and raising questions about event management despite massive investment commitments.
 

Chaos at MP Investors Summit: Viral video shows attendees clashing over food (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, where a large crowd was seen scrambling and pushing over food plates, leading to a chaotic altercation. The incident, captured in viral videos, has triggered widespread reactions, with many questioning the management of the high-profile event that aims to attract global investment.

The footage circulating on social media shows attendees, ostensibly investors and dignitaries, engaging in a frenzied rush to grab food. The chaotic scene has sparked humor and criticism alike, with netizens quipping, "Bhai, sare kya ghar se bhooke aaye the?" (Did they all come hungry from home?) and questioning whether these were the same investors who pledged Rs 26.61 lakh crores at the summit.

Others wondered whether the individuals involved were actually investors or just part of the local crowd.

The event was aimed at bolstering Madhya Pradesh’s economic landscape by drawing major investments from both domestic and international stakeholders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the summit’s closing ceremony on February 25, praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state’s administrative teams for organizing the mega summit.

