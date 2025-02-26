'Sam Pitroda indulged in anti-India activities,' alleges Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Reacting to Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda's statement on China, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday alleged that the latter is also indulged in "anti-India activities."

"Sam Pitroda not only indulged in the anti-India statement but also got sanctioned to lease land in Bengaluru in Yelahanka forestland, and the lease period was 5 years. Neither he has renewed the lease nor he has given back. He is keeping it illegal. He indulged in anti-India activities under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi making pro-China statements. His lease has already expired. The land should be taken over by the state government, and criminal action should be initiated against him," Joshi told ANI.

Earlier on February 17, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh clarified that senior leader Sam Pitroda's statement on China is "not the view" of the Indian National Congress.

Taking to X, Jaitam Ramesh wrote, "The views reportedly expressed by Mr Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress.

The clarification from the party's communication in charge came amid the heavy backlash of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ramesh said that Congress has repeatedly raised questions about PM Modi's approach to China, "including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020."

"China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January 2025. It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively," Ramesh wrote on X.

