DRDO, Indian Navy successfully conduct flight-trials of first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship Missile

DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully tested the indigenous Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR) from a Sea King helicopter. The missile demonstrated precision strike, advanced targeting, and in-flight retargeting capabilities, marking a milestone in India's naval defense technology.
 

Author
Anish Kumar
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 8:26 PM IST

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy have carried out successful flight-trials of first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship missile (NASM-SR) from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha. 

The trials demonstrated the missile’s capability against ship targets while launched from an Indian Naval Sea King Helicopter.

The trials validated the missile's Man-in-Loop feature and scored a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range. 

The missile uses an Indigenous Imaging Infra-Red Seeker for terminal guidance.

The mission also has demonstrated the high bandwidth two way datalink system, which is used to transmit the seeker live images back to the pilot for in-flight retargeting.

The missile was launched in Bearing-only Lock-on after launch mode with several targets in close vicinity for selecting one among them. 

The missile initially locked on to a large target within a specified zone of search and during the terminal phase, the pilot selected a smaller hidden target resulting in its being  hit with pinpoint accuracy.

The missile uses an indigenous Fiber Optic Gyroscope-based INS and Radio Altimeter for its Mid-course guidance, an Integrated avionics module, Electro-Mechanical actuators for Aerodynamic and Jet vane control, thermal batteries and PCB warhead. 

It uses solid propulsion with an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer. 

The trials have met all the mission objectives.

The missile is developed by different labs of DRDO including Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory. 

The missiles are currently being produced by Development cum Production Partners with the help of MSME’s, start-ups and other production partners.

