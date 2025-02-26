Did Manchester City expose Trent Alexander-Arnold's weakness as Real Madrid pursues Liverpool star?

Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled against Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and was dribbled past 11 times in the Premier League match.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘s future looks uncertain at the moment as his contract is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season. There has been no official confirmation from Anfield whether the England international’s contract will be renewed or will the leave club once his contract expires. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been an instrumental player for Liverpool in the ongoing season as they are in pursuit to clinch the Premier League for a record-equalling 20th time. Since there has been no official update regarding his future, several clubs began to approach the England international, with interest from Real Madrid. The Los Blancos have been targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold in order to strengthen their bench for the upcoming season.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The reports have emerged that Real Madrid have been working on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold for months, and they believe the deal is almost done. The English right-back’s contract with Liverpool ends this season, and it looks like he will join Real Madrid for free in the summer.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

If Real Madrid signs Alexander-Arnold, it would be a great signing for Los Blancos since they need a new right-back. Carlo Ancelotti’s side current options, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, are getting older, and Carvajal is also recovering from a serious knee injury which sustained during aLa Liga match against Villarreal in October 2024. However, Sunday’s match between Manchester City and Liverpool, which The Reds won 2-0 to strengthen their grip on top of the Premier League points table, showed some of Alexander-Arnold’s weaknesses.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

He struggled against Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and was dribbled past 11 times in the game—the most by any player in the Premier League this season. According to Relevo, this performance is a warning for Real Madrid, as it highlights the areas Alexander-Arnold needs to improve if he joins them. Real Madrid still have Carvajal, who can mentor Alexander-Arnold and even start in important matches against tough wingers like Doku. Federico Valverde, who has played well as a right-back recently, is another option.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

At 26, Alexander-Arnold is still young, and he can work on his defensive skills if he moves to Madrid. The club has the right facilities to help him improve, but Liverpool are still hoping to keep him. As per the reports, Arne Slot is looking to keep Alexander-Arnold at Anfield and is keen on convincing him to extend his contract, alongside Mohamed Salah, whose contract at Liverpool is set to expire in June.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: England knocked out after 8-run defeat against Afghanistan; Netizens spark meme fest

Champions Trophy 2025: England knocked out after 8-run defeat against Afghanistan; Netizens spark meme fest

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in Englands must-win match (WATCH)

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in England's must-win match (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman shuts down rumours on his retirement from ODI cricket (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman shuts down rumours on his retirement from ODI cricket (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma mobbed by enthusiastic fans in Dubai (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma mobbed by enthusiastic fans in Dubai (WATCH)

Champions Trophy: Aaqib Javed vows to make decisions in Pakistan team's best interest after shambolic exit snt

Champions Trophy: Aaqib Javed vows to make decisions in Pakistan team's best interest after shambolic exit

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: England knocked out after 8-run defeat against Afghanistan; Netizens spark meme fest

Champions Trophy 2025: England knocked out after 8-run defeat against Afghanistan; Netizens spark meme fest

Sempra Energy Stock Recovers From Historic Sell-Off Despite Wall Street Downgrades – Retail Sentiment Shows Resilience

Sempra Energy Stock Recovers From Historic Sell-Off Despite Wall Street Downgrades – Retail Sentiment Shows Resilience

NRG Energy Stock Soars To Record High On Earnings Beat, 5GW Power Project With GE Vernova And Kiewit Corp: Retail’s Exuberant

NRG Energy Stock Soars To Record High On Earnings Beat, 5GW Power Project With GE Vernova And Kiewit Corp: Retail’s Exuberant

YouTuber Rectrixx: Skill, Luck, and Taking Advantage of Opportunities

YouTuber Rectrixx: Skill, Luck, and Taking Advantage of Opportunities

EMCOR Stock Heads Toward Best Single-Day Gain In A Year On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Strong Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

EMCOR Stock Heads Toward Best Single-Day Gain In A Year On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Strong Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon