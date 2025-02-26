Indore SHOCKER! Makeup artist murders live-in partner over infidelity suspicion, later surrenders to police

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old makeup artist strangled her boyfriend to death in Indore and confessed her crime directly at the police station after the incident.

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old makeup artist strangled her boyfriend to death in Indore and confessed her crime directly at the police station after the incident. Police have taken the teen into custody and started questioning her, while the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

According to Indore Police, this incident happened in the Pipliyarao area. 19-year-old Krishna Sisodia (resident of Tejaji Nagar, Nai Basti) was living with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Sanskar Patolia (resident of Sagar), in a rented house. Sanskar Patolia was a Rapido bike operator. On Tuesday late evening, Krishna herself reached Bhanwarkuan police station and told that she had murdered her boyfriend. When the police reached the spot, Sanskar's body was found lying there.

#WATCH इंदौर (मध्य प्रदेश): एसीपी जूनी इंदौर सर्कल देवेंद्र सिंह धुर्वे ने बताया, "एक युवती ने आज थाने पर आकर बताया कि उसने अपने एक मित्र की हत्या गला दबाकर कर दी है। घटनास्थल पर पुलिस ने पहुंचकर शव बरामद किया। पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया। मृतक सागर का रहने वाला है, पिछले 4 दिनों से ये… pic.twitter.com/MeKLuWsoi0 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 25, 2025

In police interrogation, Krishna told that she wanted to go back home, but Sanskar was stopping her. There was a dispute between the two on this matter, and during the fight, when Krishna was about to go out, Sanskar pulled her scarf. In the meantime, there was a scuffle between the two, and in self-defense, Krishna strangled Sanskar with the same scarf, and he died on the spot.

In the statement given to the police, Krishna told that she killed her live-in partner because he had relationships with her friends. Irked by this, she wanted to end the relationship with her partner, but he was not letting her go.

Police investigation also revealed that Sanskar was addicted to drugs and his friends are also being questioned.

The police have registered a case of murder against Krishna and further investigation is underway.

Also read: Pune SHOCKER! Woman tricked, raped inside bus, police launch manhunt to nab accused

Latest Videos