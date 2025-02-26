Telangana minister outlines 'concrete plan' for rescuers at SLBC tunnel

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy detailed a structured rescue plan for the SLBC tunnel collapse, ensuring rescuer safety and accelerated operations. Expert miners from Uttarkashi's tunnel rescue team have been deployed to save trapped workers amid challenging conditions.
 

Telangana minister outlines "concrete plan" to minimise risk for rescuers at SLBC tunnel ddr
Feb 26, 2025

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse site and said that officials had come up with a full proof plan to minimise the risk for the rescuers involved in the rescue operation and it will also accelerate the speed.

"The assessment yesterday was that the people going into rescue and to bring out the survivors would themselves be at a great risk. Yesterday and today till now we have assessed the situation and now we are telling you clearly how to minimise the risk for rescuers and how to go forward - we have made a concrete plan of action now. We will be going with greater speed for saving the survivors and for all rescue and relief operations...We will finish everything in two days...," said Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Based on field inspections conducted over the past two days, the government has taken a decisive step to move forward with a structured approach.
"Based on field inspection yesterday and today, we have taken a decision. We are going ahead with it now...To mitigate the risk, we are taking some other precautions and going forward...We are also exploring access from the side. We are also going to the main exit. Now, we have finalised a plan of action on how to mitigate the risk for rescuers and go in and save the survivors...," he added.

A team of expert miners, known for their crucial role in the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue in Uttarakhand, has been deployed to rescue workers trapped inside the collapsed SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel in Telangana. Munna Qureshi, one of the rescuers, highlighted the challenges but assured that they were determined to complete the mission.

"Our team rescued 41 workers in Uttarkashi...We have to conduct a rescue operation here also. There is some difficulty, but we will solve the problem and give you results...The situation is serious here. It is a big mission...The Collector is saying to rescue all the workers. We are a total of 12 rat miners here," said Qureshi while speaking to ANI.

