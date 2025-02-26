Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of 600 Palestinians as ceasefire talks advance

Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement to resolve the delayed release of 620 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange, overseen by Egypt, aligns with the first phase of the ceasefire, while negotiations for the next phase continue.
 

ANI |Published: Feb 26, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Hamas has announced that it has reached an agreement to resolve Israel's delay in releasing 620 Palestinian prisoners, who were initially scheduled to be freed last week, according to a report by Aljazeera. This follows Hamas honouring its part of the ceasefire agreement by releasing six Israeli captives from Gaza.
According to Aljazeera, Hamas confirmed on Wednesday that Israel will release more Palestinian women and children from its prisons on Thursday, while Hamas will simultaneously hand over the bodies of the four Israeli captives.

The report stated that the exchange was expected to occur on Thursday, with Egypt overseeing the process to ensure both sides fulfill their commitments.
The latest agreement will fulfill both sides' commitments under the first phase of the ceasefire, during which Hamas is returning 33 captives, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Aljazeera reported that Washington's Middle East envoy said talks for a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal are still on track. The first phase is scheduled to end on Saturday.

"We're making a lot of progress. Israel is sending a team right now as we speak," Steve Witkoff told in an event for the American Jewish Committee.
"It's either going to be in Doha or in Cairo, where negotiations will begin again with the Egyptians and the Qataris," he said, as reported by Aljazeera. Talks were supposed to begin weeks ago but did not.

Witkoff, who is expected in the region in the coming days, has said he wants the sides to move into negotiations on the second phase, during which all remaining captives held by Hamas are to be released and an end to the war is to be negotiated.
Next Saturday, Israel is supposed to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor as part of the first phase, Aljazeera reported.

The Philadelphi Corridor, a 14 km (8.7-mile) long strip of land that represents the entire border area between Gaza and Egypt, has been a point of contention as Israel attempted to retain control of the area.

