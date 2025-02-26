Champions Trophy 2025: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma mobbed by enthusiastic fans in Dubai (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma was spotted strolling on the streets of Dubai with India fielding coach T Dilip and the fans went frenzy after spotting the Indian captain.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was mobbed by crazy and enthusiastic fans in Dubai amid the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India management gave a two-day break to the players after the Men in Blue officially qualified for the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 after two successive wins against Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage. However, Indian players are currently on a week long break after their win against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, Sunday.

Indian players decided to take a break from training and decided to explore Dubai before resuming their practice session ahead of their final group stage clash against New Zealand, who also qualified for the semifinal after defeating Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma was spotted strolling on the streets of Dubai with India fielding coach T Dilip and the fans went frenzy after spotting the Indian captain.

As soon as fans spotted Rohit Sharma while strolling in Dubai, a large number of fans began to gather around the Indian batting stalwart, requesting for selfies and autographs. The 36-year-old was trying to navigate through the crowd with help of India’s fielding coach T Dilip and got into the car. The craze for Rohit Sharma has been overwhelming and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Watch: Rohit Sharma mobbed by fans in Dubai

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma had a brilliant start to their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Chasing a 229-run target, Shubman Gill led the batting with a brilliant innings of 101 off 112 balls, while skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul contributed with identical scores of 41. Rahul hit a winning six to take the finishing line.

In the following match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Team India registered a six-wicket win to secure their berth for the semifinal. Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings of 100 off 107 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down a 241-run target in 42.3 overs. Kohli formed a crucial 114-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 56 off 76 balls, for the third to lift India from 100/2 to 214/3. Shubman Gill continued his good form as he played an innings of 46 off 52 balls.

India aim to end 12-year Champions Trophy title drought

Since they officially qualified for the semifinal after two successive wins in the group stage of the Champions Trophy, Team India will be aiming to end their title drought of the tournament. The last time the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy was in 2013, defeating hosts England in the Final under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

India had a chance of getting hands on the coveted Champions Trophy cup, but they were thrashed by Pakistan by 180 runs in the final. Ahead of the ongoing edition of the marquee event, Team India won the three-match ODI series against England, which served as a crucial preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025, enabling them to fine tune their combination and strategies.

India are one of the clear favourites to win the tournament, given that they have displayed dominant performances in the group stage, with their batting and bowling units firing in unison. The Men in Blue are playing all their fixtures in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns. Team India will play their final group stage match against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

