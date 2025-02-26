Delhi teacher, principal suspended after student slapped in school

The MCD suspended a teacher and principal after a class 1 student was slapped at a Shahdara school. Delhi Police registered a case as medical reports confirmed internal ear bleeding.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended a teacher and the principal of an MCD school in Rajiv Nagar-2, Shahdara North Zone, following an incident where a class 1 student was slapped earlier on February 17.

The suspension, approved by the MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, is immediate and comes as part of the corporation's commitment to uphold student welfare and enforce its zero-tolerance policy against the manhandling of children.

An official MCD statement said, "Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended the erring teacher and principal in the incident related to slapping a class 1st student of MCD school Rajiv Nagar-2 in Shahdara North Zone. Commissioner MCD Ashwini Kumar has approved the suspension of the teacher and principal with immediate effect for manhandling the child."

"MCD is committed to the welfare of its students and adoption of best pedagogic practices. It has a zero-tolerance policy to manhandling of students," it said.

This comes after a 6-year-old student was allegedly beaten on February 17 at Nagar Nigam School, Shri Ram Colony. The case came to light after a PCR call was made on February 18, prompting authorities to take action.

The student, a class 1 pupil, was medically examined at JPC Hospital, where doctors found internal bleeding in the ear but no external injuries, according to Delhi Police.

Despite the serious injuries, the child's mother initially refrained from filing a complaint, citing the absence of the father, who had travelled to his native place in Bihar.

However, Delhi Police proceeded with registering an offence under section 115 (2) of the BNS and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

