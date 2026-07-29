A private hospital in Haryana's Panipat has landed in legal trouble after the family of a woman who died during treatment accused doctors of performing an unauthorised heart procedure, despite her being admitted only for a fractured leg.

A private hospital in Haryana's Panipat has landed in legal trouble after the family of a woman who died during treatment accused doctors of performing an unauthorised heart procedure, despite her being admitted only for a fractured leg. Following the allegations, police have registered an FIR against doctors at the hospital and launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident took place at Park Hospital on GT Road in Panipat. According to the complaint, Guddi Devi, a resident of Ramesh Nagar and originally from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, suffered a leg fracture in a road accident on July 24 and was admitted for orthopaedic treatment.

Her son, Kuldeep, alleged that the family admitted her solely for treatment of the fracture. However, they were allegedly shocked the following day when doctors informed them that Guddi Devi had undergone a heart procedure and a stent had been implanted without the family's knowledge or consent.

The family claimed the hospital forged their signatures on the consent form required for the cardiac procedure. They alleged they were never informed that Guddi Devi required any heart-related intervention and only discovered the procedure after it had already been carried out.

Kuldeep has accused the doctors of medical negligence, cheating and conducting an unnecessary medical procedure, alleging that the treatment ultimately resulted in his mother's death.

The family further alleged that after Guddi Devi died, hospital officials attempted to intimidate them when they questioned the treatment instead of addressing their concerns. They claimed the hospital told them that no action taken against it would have any impact.

Acting on the complaint, Sector-29 Police Station in Panipat registered an FIR against the doctors under Sections 106, 318(4) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the allegations are under investigation and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said Guddi Devi's body would undergo a post-mortem examination, which is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

When contacted, Park Hospital CEO Sapna said she would respond to the allegations after some time. The hospital had not issued a detailed statement at the time of filing this report.

The allegations made by Guddi Devi's family have not been independently verified. The police investigation is ongoing.