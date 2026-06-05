In a shocking incident from Muzaffarnagar, a doctor at a government hospital allegedly re-broke a 14-year-old girl's leg. The girl's mother claims this was done because she couldn't pay a ₹25,000 bribe for a surgery that was supposed to be free.

Muzaffarnagar: In a truly shocking case from Uttar Pradesh, a doctor at a government hospital is being accused of unbelievable cruelty. A widowed mother has alleged that the doctor re-broke her 14-year-old mentally challenged daughter's leg because she couldn't pay a bribe of ₹25,000.

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The girl had just had surgery on that same leg. The mother, Reshma, claims the doctor did this deliberately after she failed to pay the full bribe amount, on top of the ₹8,000 she had already given. The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has now ordered an investigation into this serious allegation of corruption and medical negligence.

Reshma's daughter had surgery on her right leg at the district hospital about six weeks ago. This surgery was supposed to be completely free under a government scheme. However, hospital staff allegedly demanded a ₹25,000 bribe. Since Reshma couldn't afford this, she approached the District Magistrate for help. The DM then instructed the Chief Medical Officer to ensure the girl received free treatment. But even with this order, the hospital staff kept demanding money. Finally, they took ₹8,000 from her and said she could pay the rest later.

Things got much worse during a follow-up appointment. Reshma says the same doctor who did the surgery called her daughter inside for a check-up. During the examination, he allegedly bent the girl's knee with great force. Reshma says she heard her daughter scream in pain and then a loud 'snap' sound, like a bone breaking. After this incident, the girl's leg worsened significantly. When Reshma tried to complain to the hospital authorities, she says they simply ignored her.

Local media reports also mention that the 14-year-old girl is mentally challenged and has also been a victim of abuse. Seeking justice, Reshma took her daughter to the District Collectorate and filed an official complaint. She has demanded a proper investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Responding to these serious allegations, Chief Medical Officer Sunil Tiwari said that it's too early to jump to any conclusions without hearing all sides of the story. However, he has assured that a detailed investigation will be conducted. He promised that if any negligence, misconduct, or violation of medical rules is found, strict legal action will be taken against the guilty.