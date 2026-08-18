The Assam Cabinet, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the Assam State Child Protection Policy and Juvenile Justice Rules for 2026. Other key decisions include new labour laws and the creation of a Youth Empowerment and Welfare Department.

The Assam State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Assam State Child Protection Policy, 2026, aimed at ensuring the safety, security, dignity and well-being of children through effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the POCSO Rules, 2020.

Announcing the Cabinet decisions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the policy would help establish a uniform, state-wide protection protocol across public and private entities involved in child care.

"The State Cabinet has approved the draft Assam Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Rules, 2026 for effective implementation of all the provisions laid down in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 (as amended) in Assam," Sarma said.

New Labour and Social Security Rules

He added that the Cabinet, exercising powers under the Central Industrial Relations Code, 2020, has approved the notification of the Assam Industrial Relations Rules, 2026, replacing three outdated colonial and post-independence regulations to streamline labour governance in the state.

"The State Cabinet has approved 'The Assam Social Security Rules, 2026' framed under the Central Code on Social Security, 2020," the Chief Minister said.

Administrative Restructuring

Sarma further said the Cabinet has approved ex-post facto approval for the transfer of the Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Assam, from the administrative control of the Transformation & Development Department to the Finance Department, considering the growing importance of statistical data in fiscal management, economic planning, public expenditure management and outcome-based governance.

"The State Cabinet has approved the creation of a new department, namely 'Youth Empowerment and Welfare Department', to focus on employment facilitation, career guidance, entrepreneurship, leadership development, and convergence of youth initiatives. The existing Sports and Youth Welfare Department will be re-designated as the 'Sports Department', dedicated exclusively to sports development," he said.

Land Allotment for Higher Education

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet has approved the allotment of 200 bighas of land in favour of the Azim Premji Foundation for the establishment of Azim Premji University at Barduar Mouza under Palashbari Revenue Circle.

"Moreover, the Cabinet has approved land allotment of 574 bighas to IIM-Guwahati at village Marabhitha under Baduar Mouza of Palashbari Revenue Circle," Sarma added.

New Policies and Regulations

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Hydrocarbon Exploration, Production and Upstream Ecosystem Development Policy, 2026, which will remain valid for five years from the date of its notification.

The state government has also approved the enactment of the Assam Private Coaching Institutes (Control and Student Mental Health Safeguard) Rules, 2026. Under the new framework, coaching institutes having more than 50 students will be required to register, with the District Commissioner acting as the competent authority. The institutes will have to ensure annual renewal of registration, submit infrastructure safety certificates, comply with student mental health norms, follow National Building Code (NBC), AICTE and UGC infrastructure requirements, and provide proof of engagement of qualified counsellors.

Strengthening Regional Administration

"The State Cabinet has approved operationalisation of 8 new Co-Districts with its Head Quarter at a central location, to be identified by District Commissioners in consultation with the Guardian Minister of the concerned District," Sarma said.

He added that to strengthen administrative efficiency in the Barak Valley region, the Cabinet has approved renaming of Mini Secretariat, Barak Valley as Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley, Silchar.

"The functioning of all the major and important departments (32 out of 59 Departments) to be accommodated in Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)