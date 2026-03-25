A 45-year-old woman from Ayanur in Shivamogga district is in a coma after undergoing hernia surgery at a private hospital. Her family alleges that an overdose of anaesthesia caused her condition. She has been unresponsive since March 13 and was shifted from Shivamogga to Bengaluru for treatment.

A woman who went in for a routine surgery is now fighting for her life, all because of alleged negligence by doctors at a private hospital in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. This shocking incident happened at Shivamogga's 'Amrutha Lifecare' hospital. The family claims that an overdose of anaesthesia during the procedure has left the woman in a coma.

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What exactly happened?

Devi Bai, a 45-year-old resident of Ayanur village in Shivamogga taluk, was suffering from a hernia. She was admitted to Amrutha Lifecare hospital on March 11 for treatment. Doctors performed the hernia surgery on March 12. However, her family alleges that she was given too much anaesthesia. Since March 13, she has been completely unresponsive.

Woman slips into a coma

Days have passed since the surgery, but Devi Bai has not regained consciousness. Her family is furious, stating that a doctor's blunder has pushed her into a coma. On the hospital's advice, she was first shifted to Nanjappa Hospital in Shivamogga. But when her condition didn't improve, she was moved to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

'Doctor was arrogant, gave us threats'

The family has lashed out at Dr. Dhananjay, the doctor who performed the surgery. "The doctor is arguing with us, saying 'What I did was correct'," said Devi Bai's son-in-law, Kantharaj, and another relative, Usha Naik. They also claim that the hospital management threatened them. "The management was very arrogant. They told us, 'You can go to the police or court if you want, nothing will happen to us'," the distressed family members told the media.

Demand for legal action

The family says the doctors have ruined the life of a woman who came for a simple surgery. They are demanding strict legal action against the negligent doctor, Dhananjay, and the Amrutha Lifecare hospital. Videos from the day after the surgery, showing heated arguments with the doctor, are now doing the rounds on social media.