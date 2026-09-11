A Jaipur man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters at their home before serving tea to his elderly father and fleeing, police said. Rahul Jha is suspected of attacking the victims with a stone while they slept. Police have also recovered the suspected weapon. Investigators are examining possible financial distress and family dispute.

A man allegedly murdered his wife and three daughters at their home in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He then reportedly served tea to his elderly father the following morning and fled. Police said the accused, identified as Rahul Jha, allegedly attacked his 40-year-old wife Geeta Jha and their three daughters with a cement-block like stone. Police suspect the family members were attacked while they were asleep late at night and are probing the gruesome murder case with all possible angles.

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Four family members found dead

Police received information about the murders at around 10 am on Friday. When officers reached the house in Jaipur's Kardhani area, they found Geeta Jha's body in a room on the first floor.

The bodies of the couple's daughters, 22-year-old Nandini, 18-year-old Radhika and their 14-year-old daughter, were found in two separate rooms on the ground floor. Police recovered the stone suspected to have been used in the attack. Investigators believe the victims may have been assaulted while they were in deep sleep.

DCP (West) Prashant Kiran said police were informed about the deaths in the morning and an investigation was launched.

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Accused allegedly served tea to father

What happened after the alleged murders has emerged as one of the most disturbing parts of the case. According to police, Jha appeared to carry on with his routine the next morning. At around 7 am, he collected milk from the milkman and later prepared tea for his elderly father, Lakshminath.

He allegedly served the tea to his father himself before leaving the house and fleeing. Police are now searching for Jha and working to establish what happened in the hours between the alleged killings and his escape.

Police examine financial, family dispute angles

Jha was involved in share trading and had reportedly returned to Jaipur from Gujarat only a few days before the incident.

His wife, Geeta, ran a boutique on the first floor of the family home. Their eldest daughter, Nandini, was also working in a private job while pursuing her studies.

Investigators reportedly learnt that Jha had borrowed Rs 25,000 from a neighbour three days before the alleged murders. Police are examining whether financial difficulties played a role in the killings.

A possible family dispute is also being investigated, though police have not yet established a clear motive.

The search for Jha is on as investigators question people connected to the family and work to find out the events that led to the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)