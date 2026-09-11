All India Shia Personal Law Board's Maulana Yasoob Abbas lauded strong India-Iran ties, calling the Iranian President's BRICS visit a 'miracle' amid regional conflict. He dismissed reports of diplomatic strain and urged solidarity against external pressure.

All India Shia Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Friday hailed the enduring strength of diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Tehran, describing Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s attendance at the BRICS summit in India as a significant testament to their bilateral relationship during a period of intense regional conflict. Highlighting the extraordinary nature of the diplomatic visit while Tehran faces heightened geopolitical pressure, Abbas emphasised the resilience of the partnership.

'Visit is No Less Than a Miracle'

“The Indian government should stand with its old friend, Iran, face to face. Right now, two countries are against Iran. And the so-called Islamic country, the Middle East, is against Iran. In that, the presence of the President of Iran, India, is no less than a miracle,” Maulana Yasoob Abbas told ANI. Dismissing reports of diplomatic strain between the two nations, he pointed to recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Iran's Chief Justice Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-E’ji for the BRICS Chief Justices Forum earlier this month, as evidence of strong mutual alignment.

“There is no bitterness between India and Iran. Now the Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-E’ji, came earlier. Today is the 11th of September, and the President came, so how is there any bitterness? It is America and Israel that are trying to create bitterness; the Prime Minister will give all the answers in a good way and will stand with his old friend in honour,” Abbas stated.

Deepening Bilateral Consultation

During his address, the Shia leader formally offered condolences for recent casualties resulting from military actions in the region, specifically referencing high-profile leadership losses and civilian casualties. “Apart from this, in their service, I will present condolences for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei Sahib. and for the martyrdom of the martyrs of Iran, and for the innocent children who were killed,” he remarked.

Addressing the broader strategic implications of the conflict involving Western powers, Abbas urged both nations to continue deepening their bilateral consultation channels to counter external pressure. “How to improve the relations between India and Iran should be discussed in this regard as well. The Indian government should stand with its old friend, Iran, face to face. Right now, two countries are against Iran. And the so-called Islamic country, the Middle East, is against Iran. In that, the presence of the President of Iran, India, is no less than a miracle,” he reiterated.

Enduring Economic and Strategic Ties

Underlining the economic and strategic dependencies between the two nations, particularly regarding maritime trade along crucial maritime energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, Abbas noted that Tehran continues to accord special consideration to Indian maritime traffic. “Look, I said that India and Iran have a long-standing relationship. The world tries a lot to put India and Iran against each other, countries like America, Israel, but India and Iran's friendship has been going on for centuries and no one can erase that. India will keep getting oil and gas. Iran has drawn a line on Hormuz; it has drawn it for the world, not for India,” he asserted.

Concluding his statement, Abbas emphasised that the high-level Iranian representation in India reflects national pride and enduring cross-community ties. “All the ships of India are coming, and not just the ships but the president himself is coming; it is a matter of pride for India, for every Indian, for every community,” he said. (ANI)