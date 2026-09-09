Police said Vineet's son Subrat, his wife Shalu and their six-year-old son left the flat for a party at around 9.36 pm on Saturday.

Within minutes, CCTV footage reportedly captured two suspicious men heading towards the apartment.

Investigators believe the men entered the flat and waited inside for Vineet to return. He arrived home at around 10.58 pm, by which time the two suspects had allegedly been inside for more than an hour.

Police said the original plan was allegedly to suffocate Vineet with a pillow while he slept and make his death appear natural.

But the plan reportedly changed when Vineet walked towards the children's room and came face-to-face with the attackers. He was allegedly stabbed, suffering fatal injuries to his neck and chest.