309 Calls, CCTV And A Duplicate Key: How Police Unravelled Kanpur Businessman's Murder
Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha was allegedly murdered inside his flat in a plot police say involved his daughter-in-law. CCTV footage, 309 contacts between Shalu and ex-employee, and 49 deleted messages helped investigators unravel the case.
Daughter-in-law accused of killing Kanpur businessman
The murder of Uttar Pradesh-based pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha inside his flat in Kanpur's Indira Nagar has taken a dramatic turn as police arrested his daughter-in-law, Shalu, over her alleged role in the conspiracy.
Investigators suspect that family tensions, financial restrictions and CCTV surveillance inside the home may have contributed to the alleged plot. Police say the case, which initially appeared to be the work of outsiders, was cracked through CCTV footage, call records and deleted messages.
CCTV surveillance allegedly became a source of tension
According to the police investigation, Vineet closely monitored the activities of his son and daughter-in-law and kept an eye on movements inside the house through CCTV cameras.
Investigators also suspect that he exercised considerable control over their spending. Police are examining whether resentment over these issues contributed to the alleged conspiracy.
Daughter-in-law, 2 others held for killing man in Kanpur over alleged financial dispute.
The motive is suspected to be financial as the woman was upset over her father-in-law as he used to keep the major amount of profit of the business and used to track all expenses. pic.twitter.com/KSLq0TMtdB
— News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 8, 2026
ससुर ने घर में लगवाया था कैमरा जो बहू की स्वतंत्रता की राह का रोड़ा था बहू ने छः लाख की सुपारी देकर करवा दी ससुर की हत्या...
कानपुर में दवा कारोबारी विनीत की हत्या मृतक की बहू ने ही करवाई थी हत्या के बाद बहु फूट फूट कर रोई थी जब आरोपी विशाल गौतम और राजकिशोर पकड़े गए.. pic.twitter.com/MU8SXeYFch
— Ajay Kumar Dwivedi... (@AjayDwi65357304) September 7, 2026
However, these allegations remain part of the police investigation and have yet to be established in court.
Family leaves for party as two men allegedly enter flat
Police said Vineet's son Subrat, his wife Shalu and their six-year-old son left the flat for a party at around 9.36 pm on Saturday.
Within minutes, CCTV footage reportedly captured two suspicious men heading towards the apartment.
Investigators believe the men entered the flat and waited inside for Vineet to return. He arrived home at around 10.58 pm, by which time the two suspects had allegedly been inside for more than an hour.
तुम तो धोखेबाज हो,वादा करके भूल जाते..
ससुर को चाकूओं से घोपा जा रहा था,बेटा बहू थिरक रहे थे।गाना बज रहा था ‘तुम तो धोखेबाज हो,वादा करके भूल जाते हो’ बता दें कानपुर में करोड़पति कारोबारी विनीत मिनोचा (63) की जिस वक्त हत्या हुई उसे वक्त उनकी हत्या करने वाली बहू शालू (35) पार्टी… pic.twitter.com/RIypLVE6vQ
— Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) September 9, 2026
Police said the original plan was allegedly to suffocate Vineet with a pillow while he slept and make his death appear natural.
But the plan reportedly changed when Vineet walked towards the children's room and came face-to-face with the attackers. He was allegedly stabbed, suffering fatal injuries to his neck and chest.
Former employee identified through CCTV footage
Police identified one of the suspects as Vishal Gautam, a former employee who had reportedly worked at Vineet's residence for around 12 to 13 years.
According to investigators, Vishal was familiar with the layout of the house and allegedly had access to a duplicate key. Police suspect he used it to enter the flat with his associate, Raj Kishore.
The alleged use of the duplicate key strengthened investigators' suspicion that the entry had been planned.
ससुर की मौ@त पर फूट-फूटकर रोई बहू, और अब उसी पर ह@त्या की सुपारी देने का आरोप।
Kanpur के कपड़ा व्यापारी Vineet Minnocha की ह@त्या मामले में उनकी बहू Shalu गिरफ्तार हुई है। आरोप है कि उसने पुराने नौकर को सुपारी दी और उसके साथी के साथ मिलकर वारदात की साजिश रची।
घर वालों के सामने… pic.twitter.com/zpHEy7k51D
— Sahodar - Equality For Men (@SahodarIndia) September 8, 2026
Kanpur, UP
Meet Shalu Minocha
> 63 year old rich millionaire businessman Vineet Minocha was murdered inside his flat.
> On September 5, his son and daughter-in-law Shalu went to a party.
> Two men entered the flat using a duplicate key and hid inside.
> When Vineet returned… pic.twitter.com/GxiCPTOQa2
— ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) September 7, 2026
During questioning, police said the two accused allegedly claimed that Shalu had offered them money to carry out the murder. She was subsequently arrested in connection with the case.
Police probe 309 contacts and deleted messages
Digital evidence has now become a major part of the investigation.
Police said Shalu and Vishal were in contact around 309 times between May 1 and the day of the murder, through phone and WhatsApp calls.
Investigators have also reportedly found 49 deleted messages exchanged between the two. Technical teams are now trying to recover the chats to determine whether they contain evidence related to the alleged murder conspiracy.
Police examine alleged Rs 6 lakh contract
Police are also investigating an alleged Rs 6 lakh deal to kill Vineet.
According to the investigation, Rs 2 lakh was allegedly to be paid after the murder, while the remaining Rs 4 lakh was to be paid around 15 days later.
The fact that cash and valuables were reportedly left untouched led investigators to look beyond robbery and examine possible tensions within the family.
The investigation is continuing, and the role and motive of each accused will ultimately be subject to the judicial process.
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