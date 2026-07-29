In a major welfare initiative aimed at strengthening women's financial independence, the Delhi government has approved the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive ₹2,500 every month as direct financial assistance.

In a big-ticket welfare scheme to boost the financial independence of women, the Delhi government approved the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. Eligible women under the scheme would get direct financial support of ₹2,500 every month. The plan, which was approved in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is likely to help lakhs of women across the national capital. The government has said the online registration process would go off from August 1 and the first payment is likely to be credited around the time of Raksha Bandhan, subject to the completion of the verification process.

Cabinet Approves Big Women-Centric Welfare Scheme

The Delhi Cabinet has given its nod to the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, a major promise of the BJP administration before the Assembly elections. The plan aims to provide monthly cash support to eligible women to cover household expenses and encourage greater economic participation. Officials said the effort is expected to boost the financial stability and self-reliance of women from economically vulnerable regions.

Online Registration From August 1

Women willing to access the advantages of the initiative will be able to apply through an online site starting August 1. Along with the introduction of the site, the government is anticipated to announce full rules about qualifying criteria, required documents and the verification process. Authorities have underlined that the application procedure would be open so that only real recipients get financial help.

Likely First Instalment Before Raksha Bandhan

The Delhi government is expected to disburse the first monthly payment before Raksha Bandhan. After verification of the applications, selected recipients would receive ₹2,500 immediately in their bank accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method which will ensure faster and transparent disbursal.

Women’s Economic Empowerment as a Key Priority

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is being promoted as one of the key social welfare projects of the government for women. The administration is committed to reducing the financial stress for low-income households and wants to make women feel more confident in managing their everyday costs by offering guaranteed financial help on a monthly basis. Further information on qualifying criteria and documents is likely to be available when the application site is opened.