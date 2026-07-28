In preparation for the Kanwar Yatra 2026, the Delhi government plans to raise financial aid for Kanwar camps by ₹15 lakh for larger committees, while maintaining free electricity support.

Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2026, the Delhi government has announced a significant enhancement in financial assistance for Kanwar camps, proposing to increase grants to ₹15 lakh for larger registered committees while continuing free electricity support. The move, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is aimed at improving facilities for the growing number of Shiva devotees visiting the national capital during the annual pilgrimage.

Delhi Govt Proposes Higher Grants for Kanwar Camps

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has decided to substantially increase financial assistance for Kanwar Yatra camps in view of the rising number of pilgrims, inflation and the growing cost of organising camps. Under the revised proposal, large registered Kanwar committees will be eligible to receive grants of up to ₹15 lakh, an increase from the previous ceiling, allowing organisers to provide improved amenities for devotees.

Free Electricity Benefit to Continue

In another major relief, the government has confirmed that registered Kanwar camps will continue receiving 1,200 units of free electricity during the pilgrimage. Officials said uninterrupted power supply is essential for lighting, drinking water facilities, cooling arrangements, public address systems and medical services at the camps. The government believes the measure will help organisers manage expenses while ensuring better services for pilgrims.

Focus on Transparency and Better Facilities

The Delhi government has also retained the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for disbursing financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of registered Kanwar committees. The mechanism is intended to eliminate middlemen, improve transparency and ensure government funds reach organisers without delays.

Authorities have also laid down mandatory standards for camp infrastructure, including waterproof tents, sanitation facilities, CCTV surveillance, fire safety equipment and medical support. A single-window clearance system has been introduced to speed up approvals and reduce paperwork for organisers.

Preparations in Full Swing

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is committed to making the Kanwar Yatra safe, smooth and well-organised. Along with enhanced financial assistance, departments have been directed to ensure round-the-clock availability of sanitation, drinking water, healthcare, security and traffic management across major Kanwar routes in Delhi.

With thousands of devotees expected to pass through the capital, the administration has intensified preparations, coordinating with civic agencies, Delhi Police and other departments to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage. Officials believe the increased financial support will enable Kanwar committees to offer better facilities and improve the overall experience for devotees during this year's yatra.