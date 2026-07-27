Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 in New Delhi. The event will see participation from 25 countries. Gupta emphasized sports' role in fostering global friendship and cultural exchange.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026. Welcoming players, officials and delegations from the participating countries, she extended her best wishes for the successful conduct of the tournament. CM Rekha Gupta said it was a matter of pride for Delhi to host such a prestigious international championship.

Sports, she noted, are much more than competition; they serve as a powerful bridge between nations, cultures and societies. Such events inspire young people to strive for excellence, discipline, dedication and healthy competition, while also strengthening global friendship and cultural exchange.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the official championship trophy and formally declared the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 open. This was followed by the athletes' oath, in which players pledged to uphold sportsmanship, fair play and discipline. The Chief Minister marked the official start of the tournament by playing a symbolic ceremonial first stroke with a table tennis racket.

The event was attended by Delhi's Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood, Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation President Vivek Kohli, Table Tennis Federation of India President Meghna Ahlawat, representatives of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation and the Table Tennis Federation of India, as well as international delegates, players and distinguished guests.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a rendition of Vande Mataram. Players and delegations from India and abroad were welcomed in keeping with Indian tradition. This was followed by the Parade of Nations, where participating countries marched with their national flags. Students and artists presented vibrant cultural performances celebrating India's culture, unity and diversity. Performances such as Colour of India, Shiv Tandav and a sitar-symphony jugalbandi offered players and guests from around the world a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage.

CM Highlights India's Sporting Prowess

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is achieving new milestones in sports. The development of world-class sports infrastructure, modern facilities for athletes and the country's growing ability to host major international sporting events reflect India's rising global stature, she said.

She added that the Delhi Government is working with the same commitment to promote a vibrant sporting culture in the capital and provide better opportunities for young athletes. According to the Chief Minister, Delhi is fully prepared to host world-class sporting events, and with its modern infrastructure, proven organisational capability and enthusiastic citizens, the national capital is set to ensure a memorable experience for athletes and sports lovers alike.

Wishing all participants success, the Chief Minister urged every athlete to represent their country with sportsmanship, excellence and mutual respect. She also appealed to the people of Delhi to attend the championship in large numbers and cheer for the players.

Education and Sports Go Hand-in-Hand: Minister Ashish Sood

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood said the championship is not only a platform for world-class sporting competition but also an important opportunity to strengthen friendship, cultural exchange and the spirit of sportsmanship among Commonwealth nations. He said it was a matter of pride and honour for Delhi to host this historic event.

Welcoming players, coaches, officials and delegations from the participating countries, he expressed confidence that they would return home with not only memorable achievements from the tournament but also lasting memories of Delhi's culture, hospitality and the warmth of its people. The Minister said education and sports complement each other. While classrooms equip students with knowledge and critical thinking, sports fields teach essential life values such as teamwork, patience, leadership, discipline, perseverance and respect for others.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Ji, the Delhi Government is giving equal priority to both education and sports. "The government remains committed to strengthening sports infrastructure in the capital while providing athletes with better training and greater opportunities. Its focus extends beyond developing stadiums and physical infrastructure to identifying talent, nurturing athletes and creating new opportunities for them," he said.

About the Championship

The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 is being held at Thyagraj Stadium from July 27 to August 2. Players from 25 Commonwealth member countries are participating, including India, Australia, Bangladesh, Barbados, Botswana, Canada, Cyprus, England, Falkland Islands, Jamaica, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Wales, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Entry to the championship has been kept completely free for spectators. The tournament aims not only to promote excellence in the sport but also to strengthen friendship, cooperation and the spirit of sportsmanship among Commonwealth nations. (ANI)