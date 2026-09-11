A 22-year-old man was allegedly chased and stabbed 17 times in Delhi’s Mandawali after an argument. Police arrested two men and suspect they believed Vansh was having an affair with one accused’s sister. Investigators recovered the knife, clothes and motorcycle linked to the crime and are checking CCTV footage. The victim died at hospital.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly chased and stabbed 17 times in East Delhi’s Mandawali area following an argument over a minor issue. Police said the two men have been arrested in connection with the killing. The victim, identified as Vansh, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near Gyan Vatika School on Thursday evening. Police received information about the incident at around 8 pm on September 10 and sent a team to the spot. Vansh was found injured and was rushed to Max Hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

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Two men chased Vansh after argument

According to the preliminary investigation, Vansh had an argument with one of the accused shortly before the stabbing. Police said the accused, identified as 22-year-old Keshav Kumar, a resident of Karawal Nagar, then chased Vansh along with another associate.

The two allegedly caught up with him near Gyan Vatika School and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the area.

Police suspect the accused believed that Vansh was having an affair with Keshav Kumar’s sister. Investigators are questioning both arrested men to establish the exact sequence of events and determine what led to the attack.

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A murder case has been registered at Mandawali police station.

Knife, clothes and motorcycle recovered

Police have recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack, along with the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident. Their motorcycle has also been seized.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area. The footage is expected to help police track the accused’s movements and reconstruct what happened before, during and after the stabbing.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)