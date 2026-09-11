HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has pledged state support to upgrade infrastructure at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla. The plan aims to enhance student facilities and includes new hostels, better security, and improved electrical and water supply.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has committed state assistance to upgrade and expand the infrastructure at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) in Shimla, aiming to improve student facilities and educational standards.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the State Government would assist in augmenting and strengthening the existing infrastructure of Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, to ensure quality education for the students. While reviewing the various issues of the University late evening on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is committed to further strengthening the infrastructure of the University and also stressed the need for generating its own resources.

Infrastructure and Safety Enhancements

Sukhu stated that the State Government would help in constructing girls' and boys' hostels and directed that barbed wire fencing be installed along the boundary of the girls' hostel to enhance safety and security. He added that, to resolve the issue of low voltage on the campus, a new transformer will be installed and asked to shift the HT line passing over the hostel and assured that adequate funding would be provided to underground the overhead wires within the premises to ensure the safety of the students and other staff.

The Chief Minister further directed the Jal Shakti Vibhag to identify a suitable site for setting up a sewerage treatment plant and said the State Government would provide adequate funding to address the drinking water shortage.

University Expresses Gratitude

Vice Chancellor of HP National Law University, Shimla, Preeti Saxena extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for paying special attention to resolving the long-pending problems of the University.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Advocate General Anup Rattan, Chief Secretary KK Pant, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar and other senior officers also attended the meeting.