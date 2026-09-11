Delhi train services will be affected from September 11 to 13, with several EMU, MEMU and local trains cancelled and some express services diverted. Check the latest train status before travelling.

If you are planning to travel by train from Delhi this weekend, then make sure that you have checked your train services before making your way to the station. This is because several train services in the capital city have been rescheduled from September 11 to 13 due to security reasons for BRICS Summit 2026.

These changes are being made in different local, EMU, MEMU and express trains. While some trains will be cancelled, some will be running via new routes. Such changes will especially impact those who travel daily from Delhi and other nearby locations.

Delhi Train Cancelled: Affected Services on September 11

Many EMU trains will be cancelled on September 11. They will be running on the routes like Ghaziabad-New Delhi, Delhi Junction-Shamli and Palwal-Shakur Basti.

On the other hand, certain long distance trains starting from New Delhi will also run via new routes. They include Rajdhani Express running to Ranchi, Sealdah, Dibrugarh and Bhubaneswar.

It can be a problem for passengers who use EMU trains for going to work from their offices, schools, or colleges on a daily basis.

Further More EMU & MEMU Cuts on September 12

The disruptions will be extended till September 12 and some trains will be cancelled between Ghaziabad, Delhi Junction, and New Delhi via EMU or MEMU service.

Some of the trains which will be cancelled between Ghaziabad and New Delhi, Delhi Junction and Ghaziabad. Along with this some express services will also have changes in their operation.

This includes Gomti Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express and Shramjeevi Express. It is very important for passengers to check the status of their train beforehand.

Local Trains Also Cancellation on September 13

Disruptions will be extended till September 13 as well, and there are some local trains which will not operate on that day. These are Palwal-Ghaziabad, Ballabhgarh-Shakur Basti, New Delhi-Palwal.

Along with this the Banaras-New Delhi Shiv Ganga Superfast is also affected.

Verify Train Running Status Before Going Out

Travelers who are planning to travel on September 11, 12, or 13 must not solely depend on their existing timetable, since changes may be done in the train service. Checking the status of your train just before going out is recommended.

For passengers to know the status of the train, they are advised to use railway platforms or the railway helpline.