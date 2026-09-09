A woman was allegedly killed by her father and brother in Ahmedabad after a video of her with a male friend went viral, police said. Investigators allege the duo attacked her with a hammer and later staged a road accident. Sofia initially appeared to be a hit-and-run victim, but police said they uncovered the murder plot during investigation.

A 22-year-old woman from Sarkhej, Sofia Farooq, was allegedly murdered by her father and brother after a video showing her with a male friend went viral, police said. The accused allegedly attacked her with a hammer and later staged the killing as a road accident to mislead investigators, the Times of India reported.

Woman initially believed to be a hit-and-run victim

Sofia, who worked as a receptionist at a hospital in Juhapura, died after suffering severe injuries on the night of August 12. Police were initially informed that she had been travelling pillion with her brother Habil Farooq, 38, when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind near Samruddh Dairy, according to TOI report.

Sofia suffered serious injuries to her head and legs. She was taken to Sola Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead on August 13.

The incident was initially treated as a suspected hit-and-run case. However, investigators later found discrepancies in the account given to them and began examining whether the crash had been deliberately staged.

Police allege hammer attack was planned

According to M Division traffic police inspector U B Dhakada, the accused have been identified as Sofia's father, Mohammed Farooq Nawabkhan, 56, and her brother, Habil Farooq, 38. The two allegedly run a fabrication business.

Police said the father and son had taken Sofia on a motorcycle to an isolated stretch near Gheljipura village in Sarkhej.

Investigators allege that Habil had concealed an iron hammer in his trousers before leaving. Once they reached the isolated location, he allegedly struck Sofia on the head three times, while her father allegedly assisted him.

Police said the two then took Sofia and the motorcycle to a public road and allegedly created the impression that they had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

Viral video allegedly triggered dispute

Police said a video showing Sofia with a male friend had circulated on social media around three months before her death.

According to the investigation, her father and brother had reprimanded her after the video went viral and objected to her continuing to speak with other boys. Police allege that the two later developed a grudge against her and planned the killing, claiming that they wanted to protect the family's reputation.

Investigators said the alleged murder was subsequently presented as a road accident in an attempt to conceal what had happened.

False accident complaint allegedly lodged

The accused allegedly filed a complaint about an unidentified vehicle after the incident, reinforcing the initial road accident theory.

However, further investigation reportedly led police to conclude that the accident story had been fabricated.

A murder case has now been registered against Mohammed Farooq Nawabkhan and Habil Farooq. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sofia's death and the alleged attempt to disguise it as a road accident.