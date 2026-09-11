Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said BRICS has a 'historical responsibility' to lead the world amid the current global crisis. He expressed confidence in India's chairship under PM Modi to work towards peace and prosperity for the world.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said BRICS has a “historical responsibility” to provide leadership to the world amid the ongoing global crisis, particularly the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, and expressed confidence that the grouping would work towards peace and prosperity. Sarma said India’s hosting of the BRICS Summit was a significant achievement and welcomed the country’s chairship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Holding the BRICS Summit in India is a unique achievement. With this crisis in the entire world, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz and all, BRICS has a lot of historical responsibility to lead the world,” Sarma said. He expressed confidence that the summit would produce concrete measures to address global challenges.

“I am extremely happy that at this juncture, India is the chairman of BRICS under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Definitely, BRICS will come out with a definite plan of action for the peace and prosperity of the world,” he said. His remarks came as India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's 2026 chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation among its key areas of focus.

Iranian President Highlights BRICS' Role

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the summit and is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. Ahead of his departure from Tehran, Pezeshkian said BRICS had an important role in countering unilateralism and called for new approaches to address economic challenges.

“The goal of BRICS is to confront unilateralism, and the slogan of the current summit is also within this framework, and we hope to get closer to this goal day by day,” he said. The Iranian President also highlighted discussions expected at the summit on economic, financial, industrial and trade issues, and said the grouping could help member countries reduce dependence on the US dollar.

A Platform for the Global South

India and Iran have maintained longstanding bilateral ties, with both countries also cooperating through multilateral platforms including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. BRICS currently comprises 11 countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. The grouping has emerged as a major platform for cooperation among emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South.

The summit is expected to focus on global economic cooperation, energy security, trade, technology, development, climate action and reforms in international institutions.