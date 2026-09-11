Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara clarified there was no dissatisfaction behind former CM Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi, stating that he has always abided by the decision of the party High Command and his visit is a natural part of his duties.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara clarified that there was no dissatisfaction behind former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi. Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah had always maintained that he would abide by the decision of the party High Command. Accordingly, he resigned as Chief Minister. “If he had been unhappy, he would not have resigned from the post of Chief Minister,” he said.

“That chapter is over. There is no point in discussing the same issue repeatedly. Siddaramaiah is currently a member of the Congress Working Committee, so his visit to Delhi is a natural part of his political responsibilities. No other meaning should be attached to it,” he said.

100 days of government

He said the Government led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has completed 100 days in office. “We have several challenges ahead of us. We will face them without losing confidence and continue to provide good governance,” he said.

Apex Bank President Election

Parameshwara said the party had decided that the Apex Bank President should be elected unanimously and that an election should be avoided. “Accordingly, MLC S Ravi was chosen at the final stage. KN Rajanna was also present at the decisive meeting, and the selection was made with his consent. Therefore, there is no question of any dissatisfaction over the matter,” he said.

Responding to a question on reports that the Apex Bank President’s post had been decided under a 2.5-year–2.5-year power-sharing arrangement, and whether K.N. Rajanna could lose the opportunity if Congress was not in power later, Parameshwara said the Apex Bank is an independent and non-partisan institution. “The directors on its Board will take the appropriate decision in future,” he said.

Reports of Naxal Activity

Responding to reports of posters related to Naxal activity appearing in Pavagada in Tumakuru district, Parameshwara said the matter had come to his notice. “I am visiting Tumakuru today and will discuss the issue with the Superintendent of Police. If such activity is confirmed, additional forces will be deployed,” he said.

He clarified that the Anti-Naxal Force based in Karkala was not completely disbanded after Karnataka was declared Naxal-free. “Half of the force was converted into a Special Action Force for handling communal disturbances, while the remaining half continues to function as the Anti-Naxal Force. If Naxal activity is confirmed in Pavagada, we will deploy the Anti-Naxal Force in Tumakuru,” he said.

Housing for Ex-Servicemen

Parameshwara said houseless ex-servicemen will also be covered under the State Government’s programme to distribute 50,000 residential sites measuring 30x40 feet in each district. “In the first phase, 5 lakh sites will be distributed across the State over the next two months,” he said. (ANI)