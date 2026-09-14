A street food vendor has gone viral after a video showed him adding a 100-gram slab of what he called butter to kadhi chawal. The Rs 130 dish has sparked reactions over the huge quantity of fat, while some users questioned whether the slab was actually dairy butter.

A street food vendor has gone viral after a video showed him placing a huge 100-gram slab of what he called 'butter' on a plate of kadhi chawal. The short clip, recorded by a food blogger, was shared on X has since crossed over 6,50,000 views. The unusual serving of butter has left social media users divided, with some joking about its impact on health and others questioning whether the slab was actually dairy butter.

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Watch: Vendor adds huge slab of butter

The video shows the vendor preparing a plate with jeera rice before placing the large slab on top. He then pours kadhi over the rice, adds raw onions on the side and finishes the dish with masala.

The vendor tells the food blogger that customers enjoy the dish. He sells the plate for Rs 130. At the time the video was recorded, five plates had already been prepared for customers, suggesting that the unusual version of kadhi chawal has found takers.

Sachya, who posted the video, joked about the quantity of butter in the caption, saying medical insurance had apparently given some people the confidence to eat as if their hospital bills were already covered.

Is it really butter?

While the quantity became the main talking point, some users focused on another question: what exactly was the white slab being added to the food?

Several commenters claimed that it did not look like dairy butter and suggested it could be a fat spread. One user called it “fat spread made from palm oil”, while another described it as a product being sold in the name of butter.

However, these claims are based on viewers' observations of the video and have not been independently verified. The vendor himself describes the ingredient as butter in the clip.

Others simply reacted to the sheer amount being served. One user joked that their “arteries were shouting for help”.

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Internet reacts to viral food video

The video has triggered a mix of humour, curiosity and concern online. While some users were stunned by the 100-gram serving, others were more interested in identifying the ingredient.

The debate over whether the slab is dairy butter or another type of fat spread has given the viral kadhi chawal video a second talking point beyond its eye-catching presentation.