A unique Ganesha idol installation in Vellore promotes voting awareness for Vinayagar Chathurthi. Set up in a replica school, it depicts Ganesha as security, casting a vote, and conducting an election to encourage civic participation.

As part of the Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations, a unique Ganesha idol installation highlighting the importance of voting has been set up at Balaji Nagar in Thorapadi, Vellore. The innovative display has attracted the attention of devotees and the general public.

A replica of a government school has been created as part of the installation. At the entrance, a Ganesha idol has been depicted performing security duties, paying tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of Major Mukund Varadarajan and the armed forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Voting-Themed Display Creates Awareness

Inside the school setup, an electronic polling station has been recreated, with Lord Ganesha depicted as casting his vote. Another display shows Ganesha conducting an election, while the list of candidates features young people from Balaji Nagar as election contestants. The installation has been designed to create awareness among the public about the importance of exercising their right to vote.

Public Applauds Social Messages

Devotees who visited the installation were particularly attracted to the ‘Voting Ganesha’ and were seen taking selfies with the display. Awareness banners placed throughout the school-themed premises also highlighted various social issues, including awareness about Jallikattu, the protection of girl children, prevention of child labour and the importance of education for children. The messages displayed across the Ganesha setup received appreciation from the public.

Reclining Ganesha Idol Attracts Devotees

In addition, a grand idol of Lord Ganesha reclining in the Ananthasayana posture, similar to Lord Padmanabhaswamy at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, has been consecrated inside the sanctum. The magnificent idol has also become a major attraction for devotees.

Nationwide Ganesh Chaturthi Fervour

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.