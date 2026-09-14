The Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Police to verify medical documents for gangster Neeraj Bawania's newborn. He is seeking interim bail to support his wife and care for his surviving twins, born prematurely. The court will hear the matter next.

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Delhi Police to verify medical documents related to his newborn baby provided by Neeraj Bawania for granting him interim bail. He is seeking interim bail on the ground of the health of his newborn children and to support his wife.

Justice Manoj Jain asked the Delhi police nominal roll of Neeraj Bawania and to verify the documents of his newborn child. The matter has been listed for hearing on September 16.

Background of the Plea

On August 25, the High Court granted six hours to Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawania to visit his two children admitted to the hospital after their birth on August 14. His wife gave birth to triplets. He has sought interim bail to support his wife and to take care of his newborns. A comprehensive report was sought from Delhi Police.

Senior advocate Sunil Dalal alongwith advocate Gagan Bhatnagar, had appeared for Neeraj Bawania and submitted that the wife of Neeraj underwent emergency surgery on August 14 and, after her complicated surgery, she delivered triplets at approximately 27 weeks of gestation.

Out of these three children, one, unfortunately, died within a few hours of birth. The other two children are stated to be in the NICU in a Hospital in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, the counsel had submitted.

It was further submitted that one such child is stated to be on a ventilator while the other is on CPAP support. The wife of the applicant has, however, been discharged.

The trial court, in view of the safety of Neeraj Bawania and the fact that he is a high-risk prisoner and the existence of gang rivalry, declined to release him on interim bail.

"Let a comprehensive report be filed by the next date of hearing with advance copy to the other side," Justice Jain ordered on August 25. Meanwhile, as a temporary measure, the High Court had granted custody parole to Neeraj Bawania for a period of six hours on August 26 from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (ANI)