- Home
- India
- 'I Serve In Army, Currently Posted In Assam': Car Owner Manish Breaks Silence In Biker Sia Case
'I Serve In Army, Currently Posted In Assam': Car Owner Manish Breaks Silence In Biker Sia Case
Manish, owner of the car involved in the alleged hit-and-run of biker Sia on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, claims he was away serving in the Indian Army. He said a school friend had taken his car before it passed to another person.
Gurugram biker Sia hit case: Car owner speaks up
The owner of the car involved in the alleged hit-and-run incident involving biker Sia on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has broken his silence, claiming he was not in the city when the incident took place.
Manish, the owner of the white Haryana-registered car bearing number HR30Y4949, told NDTV that he was away from Gurugram and posted in Assam as he was serving in the Indian Army. He claimed that a school friend, Kalyan Singh, had taken his car for two days.
Manish said he later saw the video of the incident on social media and contacted Kalyan to find out what had happened.
What did the car owner claim?
According to Manish, Kalyan told him that the car had later gone to a third person. Manish claimed he barely knew that person and said Kalyan also did not know where he was currently.
The car owner said neither the person nor the vehicle was now in their contact. He also claimed that Gurugram Police had not contacted him so far.
The name of the driver is Kalyan Bainsla, from Palwal.
Owner KBT gym.
Kalyan Bainsla, from the gurjar clan, from palwal, is the man behind the wheels who tried to kill the girl on the bike, on Sunday, golf course road.
The steroid induced masculinity of kalyan Bainsla… https://t.co/g5GTf4UI1R pic.twitter.com/hVrHVBpqw2
— amit kilhor (@amitkilhor) September 14, 2026
Manish’s account has not been independently verified, and police are still investigating the roles of the people who had access to the car.
What happened to biker Sia?
The incident took place in the morning when well-known biker Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with friends on a weekend ride.
According to Sia, the white car began following the group. She alleged that the occupants shouted from the windows and repeatedly drove very close to her bike.
Sia said she asked them to maintain a safe distance, but their behaviour allegedly became more aggressive. She and her fellow riders also claimed the men appeared to be drunk.
She alleged that the car later moved in front of her bike and suddenly cut across her path, causing a collision.
Sia fell onto the road and her motorcycle was dragged for several metres, with sparks visible as it scraped along the surface. The incident was recorded by an action camera mounted on her helmet and bike.
She suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police identify alleged driver
After Sia shared the footage on Instagram, the incident quickly spread online. Another video also showed bikers following the car and confronting its occupants at a traffic signal before the car allegedly drove away.
Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the video went viral. Police said no formal complaint had initially been received from Sia, but action was started considering the seriousness of the incident.
VIDEO | Gurugram woman biker hit and run case: ACP Abhilash Joshi says, "On September 14, 2023, a video came to our notice through social media monitoring, showing a woman biker being hit from behind by a four wheeler. Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the video and… pic.twitter.com/H8Le8pDQ1x
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026
The police have now identified the alleged driver and formed three teams to arrest him. Teams have also visited his house and other possible locations while continuing searches.
Police are using the viral videos and CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation.
Social media users have demanded strict action, with some calling for serious charges. However, the alleged driver's intention and the final charges will depend on the police investigation.
As the investigation continues, Manish’s claim that he was away from the city and that another person had possession of his car remains to be established.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.