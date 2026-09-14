The owner of the car involved in the alleged hit-and-run incident involving biker Sia on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has broken his silence, claiming he was not in the city when the incident took place.

Manish, the owner of the white Haryana-registered car bearing number HR30Y4949, told NDTV that he was away from Gurugram and posted in Assam as he was serving in the Indian Army. He claimed that a school friend, Kalyan Singh, had taken his car for two days.

Manish said he later saw the video of the incident on social media and contacted Kalyan to find out what had happened.