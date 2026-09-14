AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP and Amit Shah of pushing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to target Muslims, not for equality. He said the move violates the Constitution and dared them to implement their model in Goa first.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lauched a blistering attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the push for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not intended to bring equality, but is designed solely to target India's 18 crore Muslims.

UCC Violates Constitution, Targets Muslims: Owaisi

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, the Lok Sabha MP accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of acting in direct violation of the Indian Constitution and attempting to impose majoritarian laws on minority communities. "First, you need to understand that the BJP is not pursuing the UCC for the sake of equality. They have introduced the UCC in their states and at the government level solely to target India's 18 crore Muslims; in doing so, the BJP and Amit Shah are acting in contravention of Articles 25 (Freedom of Religion), 14 (Right to Equality), 26, and 29 of the Indian Constitution. So, one must first grasp that this move by the BJP is not about equality; it is purely to target Muslims," Owaisi told reporters.

Owaisi emphasised that the foundation of the country rests on diversity, adding that the government's own Law Commission had previously red-flagged the necessity of a uniform code. "Secondly, the very soul and spirit of this country is pluralism. Thirdly, Amit Shah, the BJP, and the RSS are attempting to impose Hindu law upon non-Hindus. Fourthly, the Law Commission—constituted by the Modi government itself—stated in its report that the UCC is neither necessary nor desirable for India," the AIMIM supremo said.

'Implement UCC in Goa First'

Questioning the ruling party's commitment to equality and non-discrimination, Owaisi pointed to state-level laws such as the Disturbed Areas Act and anti-conversion legislation in BJP-ruled states. "Fifthly, I want to ask: why do you have the 'Disturbed Areas Act' in your states, which prevents a Hindu from selling their property to a Muslim? And why do you have laws regarding 'Love Jihad'? These are the things you need to understand," he asked.

Taking a direct swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his frequent remarks on "understanding the chronology," Owaisi dared the BJP leadership to implement their model of the UCC in Goa ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the coastal state. "Elections are approaching in Goa. I challenge Amit Shah, the BJP, and the RSS: go ahead and implement the UCC there... If Amit Shah talks about 'understanding the chronology,' then let me tell you—stand in Goa and declare that you will implement the same UCC law there that you introduced in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam. Will you actually implement it in Goa? Go ahead and do it—but you won't. Those who oppose us—who are against Muslims—keep harping on about the UCC in Goa; they are deluded and are trying to fool the world," Owaisi stated.

Cites Exemptions in Goa Civil Code

Citing specific provisions from the existing Goa Civil Code, Owaisi pointed out community-specific exemptions and questioned if the BJP is willing to do away with them. "In Goa, if a marriage takes place according to Hindu rites, and a Hindu woman remains childless by the age of 25, her Hindu husband is permitted to enter into a second marriage. There is also a provision stating that if she has not given birth to a male child by the age of 30, he may marry again," Owaisi noted.

He further added, "There is an exemption for Catholics: their marriages can be registered by a Catholic priest rather than by the government. Similarly, Church authorities in Goa can grant valid divorces to Christians for civil purposes, whereas non-Catholics must approach the court for a divorce."

"Another aspect of Goa's UCC is that if a marriage remains unconsummated, the Church Tribunal can declare it null and void, whereas non-Christians must seek a divorce through the courts," he added, asking why the BJP does not speak on these existing legal exemptions.

Amit Shah Sets 2029 Deadline for UCC

Setting a definitive legislative timeline, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the Home Minister also emphasised that India's national security posture has fundamentally transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through decisive cross-border operations. "We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029...Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, while security has been prioritised across various sectors," Shah said. (ANI)

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