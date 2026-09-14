Two armed men on a motorcycle looted ₹42 lakh from a Bank of India ATM booth in Jaipur, fleeing within seconds as police launched a search based on CCTV footage.

A daring daylight robbery shocked Jaipur on Monday when two helmeted men looted ₹42 lakh from a Bank of India ATM booth near Akshay Patra Chauraha. The incident occurred at around 10:41 a.m., when bank employees had withdrawn cash from the deposit machine inside the booth.

According to police, the robbers arrived on a motorcycle, brandished a pistol, snatched the cash-filled bag and fled within seconds. CCTV footage shows the entire operation lasted barely 30 seconds.

Employees Targeted Outside ATM Booth

Ramnagaria SHO Anil Taylor said three bank employees, two women and a man, had withdrawn the cash after the bank remained closed for three days due to holidays. At around 10:42 a.m., they exited the booth carrying the bag and were heading towards the bank building.

At that moment, two men on a power bike approached at high speed. They threatened the employees with a pistol, snatched the bag and pushed them aside before escaping. Police reached the spot soon after and recorded statements from the employees.

Planned Operation With Prior Reconnaissance

Investigations suggest the robbery was carefully planned. Police believe the suspects knew in advance that employees would withdraw cash from the deposit machine and carry it to the bank.

The timing of the crime coincided with local body election vote counting and Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which may have been chosen deliberately to exploit reduced vigilance.

Ramnagaria police alerted other teams and set up checkpoints immediately after the incident, but no trace of the motorcycle-borne robbers was found. CCTV footage from the crime scene is being examined to identify the suspects.